Robert De Niro talks about the acceptance speech of the "Deeply Worrying,quot; Political Climate in Life Award at the SAG Awards!

Robert De Niro was honored with the Life Achievement Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards yesterday and there is no doubt that after such a long career full of iconic and critically acclaimed roles, he deserves it! In addition, the actor also delivered a very memorable acceptance speech in which he spoke about the current political climate.

After receiving the honor of no less than Leonardo DiCaprio, who admitted to studying the 76-year-old actor while starting his own career in Hollywood, De Niro received a great ovation.

When he began his speech, the experienced star mocked for the first time that there is a project in which he is currently involved with DiCaprio and director Martin Scorsese.

He continued: I have been intrigued what to say to express my gratitude for this award, but more than that, being part of this community of actors, being able to have a career with dignity and creative fulfillment. We, as actors, do not do it alone. We can't do it alone. We depend on each other for collaboration in our work and for support and companionship both on screen and outside of it, and for that, I am very grateful. "

Then, perhaps even more notably, the actor came to call attention to the "extreme,quot; political reality that we are currently experiencing and that is "very worrying."

Ad

‘There is right and wrong, and there is common sense and abuse of power. And as a citizen, I have as much right as any other person, an actor, an athlete, a musician, any other person, to express my own opinion. And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I will use it every time I see a shameless abuse of power, "De Niro said as the crowd showed their agreement cheering and cheering.



Post views:

0 0