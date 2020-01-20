Robert De Niro criticizes Trump when he accepts the SAG Life Achievement Award

Actor Robert DeNiro has always been sincere about his feeling for President Donald Trump and his administration, and took the opportunity to give the president another blow for his "abuse of power."

"We are in such a serious situation, so deeply worrying for me and for many others. I have to say something," said the actor on stage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

"It's good, and it's bad, and it makes common sense, and there's abuse of power," he said. "And as a citizen, I have as much right as anyone, an actor, an athlete, a musician, anyone else, to express my opinion and if I have a bigger voice due to my situation, I will use it when I see a flagrant abuse of power ".

Trump's impeachment trial is currently ongoing, but many have little expectation of the outcome of the trial, since Trump has managed to avoid all the obstacles that have been presented to him so far.