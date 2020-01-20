Rihanna seems to confirm that she has a new boyfriend in these latest cozy photos after separating from Ex Hassan Jameel

Rihanna does not waste time after separating from Hassan Jameel because several photos have appeared, showing the diva having the best time of her life with her old friend, A $ AP Rocky.

The photos show Rihanna behind the scenes at the annual Yams Day concert in New York City. The event was launched in 2016 in honor of A $ AP Yams, the late founder of the hip-hop collective that inspired the name of A $ AP Rocky.

The money raised in the program goes to the Always Strive and Prosper Foundation, which helps people combat substance abuse problems.

Rihanna was seen hugging and laughing with the rapper as the photographers walked away. Interestingly, Rihanna's ex-boyfriend, Drake, was also present at the event.

In December, Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky were seen very welcoming at the 2019 Fashion Awards in the United Kingdom.

It was rumored that the couple was dating in 2013 when they were seen kissing while filming the music video for "Fashion Killa."

Meanwhile, it is said that another of Rihanna's ex, Chris Brown, is focused on her well-being right now.

A source close to Chris and his baby mom, Ammika Harris, said Hollywood life: "Chris still has a very strong connection to everything that comes with Rihanna, so the news that he is single again is a big problem for him."

The person went on to say: "It's a bad time, to say the least, because he is in a good place with Ammika. They are trying to see where things could go with them, and throwing Rihanna into the mix is ​​going to end any possibility. for that to work. Still, Rihanna is (Chris's) first love in many ways, and it would be a dream come true for him to get her back. "

The same informant continued explaining: “Around this time for Chris, it's hard not to think about Rihanna. We're getting closer to the Grammys, and that's when the incident happened between the two, so this time is always taken to reflect on yourself and see how much has changed. "

While Chris is still dreaming of Rihanna, it seems that the two children are a decisive factor, and she has moved on with her life.

Ad

Will Rihanna give Chris another chance after everything that happened?



Post views:

0 0