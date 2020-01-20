Rihanna covers the latest issue of the "i-D,quot; magazine that celebrates those she admires in fashion, art and activism

# Roommates, we know that when you see some news about Rihanna, you expect it to be your long-awaited and highly anticipated album, but, unfortunately, this is not that kind of news. Instead, Riri covers the latest issue of the "i-D,quot; magazine and is about celebrating those who make a difference.

Rihanna may not have given her thirsty fans her new album yet, but she has definitely kept busy with other projects. Recently he collaborated with the magazine "i-D,quot; in a special issue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the magazine. Called Rihannazine, the project highlights several people who are prepared for great things in 2020 within their culture and communities.

Rihanna and the magazine selected 43 inspiring people from fashion, art, film, music and activism to present on the topic, including musicians Kelela and Tommy Genesis, models Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah and Gigi Hadid, and writers Roxane Gay and Zadie Smith, as well as an activist and founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke.

The 144-page special issue also features interviews with Alexa Demie, HBO's "Euphoria,quot; star, Alexa Demie, writer and producer Lena Waithe and "RuPaul’s Drag Race,quot; star Vanessa Vanjie Mateo. The images were taken entirely by photographer Mario Sorrenti and will be available for purchase on January 27.th until 5,000 copies are sold.

Speaking on the subject, Rihanna said this:

"For me, this very special edition of "I.D,quot; It represents change and culture. It is dedicated to some of the people who are progressively reshaping communities through fashion, music, art and activism, creating a more inclusive and diverse future. ”

Way to go, Rihanna! However, we still want the album.

Roommates, what do you think about this?