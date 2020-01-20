RHOBH – Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers face lawsuit for renting their home

Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills According to reports, star Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were sued after they allegedly destroyed a rented property. It seems that the owner of the house is accusing Richards and Phypers of ignoring a specific clause in their lease agreement on what kind of pets they could bring to the house.

According to legal documents obtained by The explosionRichards and Phypers rented a house in Los Angeles on July 22, 2018, and when they signed the lease they agreed to have only three dogs and two bellied pigs inside the house.

In the lawsuit, the property owner claims that Richards and Phypers signed a lease and agreed that "they would not house animals on the property other than two pigs with a belly and three dogs." And "they would use, operate and adequately protect the property, keeping it clean and sanitary, would pay for all property damage caused by tenants or pets."

The rental agreement also established that the couple and their guests would not disturb or disturb the neighbors. And, when they left the premises, Richards and Phypers were supposed to hand over the property after removing all their personal belongings and debris. The lease contract specifically stated that they must "return the property under the same conditions,quot; as when the lease contract began.

The owner claims that Richards and Phypers caused significant damage to rental property, and that "they consciously and voluntarily violated the Pet Annex." However, the owner did not give specific details on how Richards and Phypers violated the annex on pets or what kind of damage they caused.

The owner also accuses Richards and Phypers of "intentional misrepresentations," and states that the couple did so with "malice, oppression and fraud." The owner also described his behavior as "despicable because it was so vile, base, despicable, miserable." , miserable and disgusting, would be despised and despised by ordinary decent people. "

Richards' lawyer, Stephen Bernard, responded to the lawsuit and said he has the right to see evidence of damage and bills and receipts that describe the damages that had to be repaired. Bernard said the owner refused to send photos or videos of the damage that Richards and Phypers accuse of causing.

Bernard also noted that the house was recently sold at fair market value, which means that neither Richards nor Phypers should be held responsible for the problems the house has had. He also accused the property owner of trying to get money from Richards because of his celebrity status.

Bernard also noted that Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers discovered significant problems with the house when they signed the lease for the first time, and videotaped the property when they moved.

“My clients videotaped the facilities after moving. It does not appear to be damaged as you describe. I am more than happy to share the video with you, ”Bernard wrote.

