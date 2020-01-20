Reinier: Real Madrid signs Flamengo midfielder | Soccer news





Reinier (C) will join Real Madrid after playing in the U-23 Pre-Olympic Tournament with Brazil

Real Madrid has completed the signing of the 18-year-old Flamengo midfielder Reinier.

The Brazilian teenager has signed a six-year contract that will last until June 2026.

He will join his Castilla team once he finishes playing in the U-23 Pre-Olympic Tournament with Brazil, which ends on February 9.

"It is important for him to keep his feet on the ground and not believe the criticism that will appear during his career, it will be brilliant," said U23 Brazil chief Andre Jardine about Reinier before his transfer to Santiago Bernabéu.

Reinier has scored six goals in just 14 appearances in Brazil's first division for Flamengo.

