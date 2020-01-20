Rasheeda Frost has a few things to tell fans about how to do business: this is what you need to know to be successful

Rasheeda Frost is a very successful businesswoman, and there is no doubt about this. She has an amazing Pressed Boutique, where she works hard every day, and also shared the Frost Bistro with her husband, Kirk Frost.

The Frost Bistro was one of the couple's dreams come true, and they are very proud of the place.

Many fans who were there said they enjoyed impeccable customer service and exquisite food and drinks.

Now, Rasheeda has some things to tell his fans about how to do business successfully. This is what you shared in your social media account.

Someone said: ‘I just told my team the same thing. Law of attraction !!! & # 39;

A follower published this: “ Warm as always, you are a true beauty in and out of one in a million and it is a blessing to all, we hope you follow me, please & # 39; & # 39 ;, and another commentator wrote : & # 39; Put GOD FIRST … it's that simple and then it becomes a business of God. I saw the true story. "

Someone else said: "All this!" I went to cosmetology school when I was 15 years old! I've been in the classroom for over 27 years and steady! I do not change rooms, I do not keep my clients in the lounge all day … ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡Having a cozy atmosphere !! All these things have contributed to my books still being full !!!!! Good business !!!! & # 39;

A follower published this: "I definitely believe in doing good business,quot; ️ I also understand that the definition of good business depends on who you ask. "

In other news, Mrs. Boss told her fans that she plans to live a healthier life this year.

He also told his followers that he began fasting on January 1, but he told his fans that it is not too late to start now. He posted a motivating message on his social media account.



