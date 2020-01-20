Rapper Pop Smoke was arrested and charged with stealing $ 375,000 Rolls-Royce!

Rapper Pop Smoke received a surprise last week after he was scheduled to perform at a concert in New York, but when he landed, he was arrested at Kennedy International Airport for allegedly stealing a 2019 Rolls-Royce worth $ 375,000.

According to reports, Pop Smoke had borrowed a music video in California, according to an indictment and a law enforcement officer. The Roll-Royce Wraith was borrowed for the video in November, then reportedly had the luxury vehicle transported to New York without permission. He was reported lost by the driver and since then they were returned after they found the car parked outside Pop Smoke's mother's house in the Canarsie area of ​​Brooklyn. Police say he changed the plaque and nuanced the windows.

Pop Smoke reportedly faces a federal charge for interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle.

The rapper is best known for his collaboration with high profile artists, including Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott.