Rapper Lil Kim and Kash Doll Fighting in Detroit! (Video)

Rappers Lil Kim and Kash Doll had an argument last night in Detroit. The two hip hop artists went out to dinner together, and BOTH wanted to pay for the food.

Kashdoll takes out his credit card and Rap Queen Lil Kim took out hundreds of dollars, both convinced that they wanted to pay the bill.

While the argument seemed friendly, it is clear that both women took the payment seriously. The incident happened in a restaurant in Detroit and, according to social media accounts, Kash Doll finally relented and allowed Kim to pay.

Kash Doll, real name Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, is a popular rapper signed with Republic Records. She is best known for her singles "For Everybody,quot; and "Ice Me Out," the last of which became the lead single for her debut album Stacked.

Kash Doll has collaborated with artists such as Meek Mill, Big Sean, Iggy Azalea, K Michelle and Summer Walker.