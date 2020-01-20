Raheem Mostert of the 49ers addresses the skeptics after punishing the Packers: "Look where I am now,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLb9edee9d44733c331d4e350c3f06c99112% %MINIFYHTMLb9edee9d44733c331d4e350c3f06c99113%

Raheem Mostert sent a direct message to the NFL teams that cut him after taking the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl.

Mostert, 27, dominated the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, scoring four touchdowns and running for 220 yards in San Francisco's 37-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The 49ers now have two weeks to prepare for their Super Bowl appointment with the Kansas City Chiefs, giving the Mostert runner the opportunity to reflect on his hard trip to the summit.

The Florida native went through six franchises before settling with San Francisco in 2016.

"I had a lot of skeptics and detractors," Mostert told a post-game press conference. "Now I can tell you: & # 39; Look where I am now & # 39; I never gave up on my dream and the opportunities when they showed up. I always worked hard no matter what. Before each game, I looked at the cut dates, when they cut me .

"I've been in seven different teams and the trip has been crazy. Not everyone can deal with that kind of stress and the pain and agony I went through. I kept the faith not only in myself but in who gave me the opportunity." .

"This organization has done a great job with that."

Mostert ran in three touchdowns to help the 49ers to a 27-0 halftime lead against the Packers and scored his fourth in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman, Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks, suggested that Green Bay had a wrong mentality after losing 37-8 when the teams met in November.

"I think they were trying to cheer up, overdo it. They were talking about a revenge game," Sherman said. "When you stay ready, you don't have to prepare. They were trying to promote themselves as & # 39; man, this time we'll be ready & # 39;".

"You weren't ready the first time and that was in front of the whole country. That was a Sunday night game. It bothered us a bit, didn't you take it seriously?"