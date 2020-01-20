Raheem Mostert: free agent not recruited, cut by six teams, now a Super Bowl contender | NFL news

"He is such a special player and can finally prove it."





Raheem Mostert

On a night when the eyes were fixed on a rushed machine in Arrowhead, it was one in San Francisco that attracted attention.

Derrick Henry's bullish form had dominated the preparation of the Tennessee Titans AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, with the defiant challenge of defensive end Frank Clark adding fuel to a fascinating confrontation.

It was not a surprise either. After all, Henry entered the contest after running more than 180 yards in each of his last three games, knocking down the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens in the process. The attention was justified.

The Chiefs continued to restrict Henry to 69 yards and a touchdown in 19 carries when Andy Reid's men secured their place in the Super Bowl with a 35-24 victory.

A few hours later, Raheem Mostert had inspired the 49ers to a showdown in Miami with a 220-yard NFL playoff record for four touchdowns in San Francisco's 37-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Overlooked and underrated for much of his career, Mostert not only delivered for his team but also rewarded his own endurance.

The 27-year-old player typified the NFL at its best, broke out on the big stage and transformed a journey hampered by constant setbacks into one of the most moving stories of the season.

Your trip so far

Mostert was a free agent not recruited from Purdue in 2015, and finally signed with the Philadelphia Eagles before being eliminated before the season and subsequently being named to the practice squad.

From there, he was signed by the Miami Dolphins and released again in the space of the month, landing in Baltimore with the Ravens, where he returned five kicks in seven games only to be cut in December and picked up by the Cleveland Browns.

He served as a return kicker for the Browns in the last three games of the 2015 season and remained with the team during the offseason until it was released in September 2016.

After similar short-term periods with the New York Jets and Chicago Bears, Mostert found his way to the 49ers in November 2016, but did not make his debut until the last game of the season.

Seven teams, cut by six. It is not exactly the result of a sense of playoffs, or at least the six teams that overlooked it. And that is what makes Sunday even more special.

The self-assurance that he can compete at the highest level, the satisfaction of showing that those who doubted him were wrong.

New beginnings in San Francisco

Having spent much of 2017 and the last stages of 2018 on the list of injured reservations, Mostert entered 2019 as the third runner behind Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman.

At that time, he obviously convinced Kyle Shanahan to keep him close while the former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator reviewed the 49ers' list when he was hired as head coach in 2017.

Such was his limited participation earlier this season that Mostert recorded seven consecutive single-digit carry games, in addition to running for at least 60 yards in just three of the first 10 games.

Then came the Week 13 thriller against the Ravens when Mostert exploded for 146 yards of 19 carries for a touchdown in the 20-17 loss.

The injury to Brieda paved the way for his support to take the reins and by the end of the regular season Mostert had accumulated seven touchdowns on the ground in his last six games, including at least one visit to the final zone in each.

Mostert 2019 regular season statistics Attempts Hurried yards Rushed TDs Catches Receiving yards Receiving TDs 137 772 8 14 180 two

Its underestimated speed was finally recognized, along with the agility and vision to detect avenues and avoid tackles. I was proving that it was much more than a special equipment asset.

Sunday raised things to a new level and was another testimony of Shanahan's vocation and preparation. After implementing a heavy pass approach in the November victory over the Packers, the 49ers turned to Mostert and the ground game, with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo trying only eight passes at night.

Mostert had scored 160 yards and three touchdowns in 14 carries for the rest.

Speaking after the game, tight end George Kittle said: "It's so fun to see Raheem like that, he's such a special player and he can finally prove it."

"Whether for special or offensive teams, the way it hits the hole gets so vertical so fast and I think defenses underestimate its speed."

"You can see it, he will hit a hole and a boy will take what he thinks is a good angle and the next thing you know is that he doesn't touch it."

It is a beacon of what can be so special about playoff football. An unlikely hero who makes a name for himself.

While it was a night to appreciate, Mostert's mind will already be in Miami.

During 90 minutes of Super Bowl LIV accumulation from Hard Rock Stadium with Rob Ryan and Josh Norman, join us at Sky Sports Action, Main Event Y Mixture from 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 2.