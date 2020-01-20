Queen Isabel supposedly "upset,quot; about not being able to see the baby Archie

According to multiple reports, Queen Elizabeth II is not happy because she will no longer be able to see the baby Archibald. A report revealed by The Sunday Times in London said the Queen is "very sad,quot; because she won't be able to see her grandson, or at least not so often.

The UK newspaper claims that he could not see it during the holiday season, because the royal royal couple was on vacation in Canada, and he has not seen it in 2020 either. Reports say losing Archie baby to the Queen has been the most difficult part of Meghan and Prince Harry's departure.

A source close to the queen said it is a tragedy that she will not be able to hang out with the rest of the real children as she grows up. The Sun previously reported that George, Louis and Charlotte had only known the boy twice since he was born.

The news of the Queen's sadness comes at the same time as reports of Meghan and Harry's intentions to buy a house in some of the most expensive areas of Vancouver, British Columbia. Apparently, they have been looking at a $ 27 million property on the coast.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been in the headlines several times in recent weeks after their revelation that they will leave the British royal family and instead seek to live in Vancouver, before finally moving to California.

For months, there was talk of drama among members of the royal family, including Prince Harry and Prince William, who apparently have not gotten along in recent years. In addition, reports claim that Meghan was not one of the family's favorites either.

Earlier this year, Meghan and Prince Harry released a statement in which they declared their intention, and added that they wanted their own financial independence.

Since then, several media outlets claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were trying to offer their voice acting services to some of the game's most prominent filmmakers, including Disney CEO Bob Iger, and Jon Favreau.



