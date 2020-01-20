Putin's constitutional reforms could lead to his political disappearance | Russia

On January 15, during his annual speech on the state of the nation, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced important constitutional changes. As a result, the government of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who allegedly did not know that this was in process, resigned.

The amendments presented by the Russian president include term limits for the president, more authority for parliament, which may elect the prime minister, and broader powers for the State Council.

These reforms delineate Putin's plan to preserve power after the end of his term in 2024. This time, he will not go to a meeting with the prime minister, as he did after the end of his second term in 2008, but a "movement Kazakh. " ", in which the outgoing president will receive a special state body to lead (the State Council), which will relieve him of his daily duties but will allow him to retain power. Nursultan Nazarbayev, from Kazakhstan, did such a feat last year and it seems Putin follows in his footsteps.

The Russian president will seek to maintain control at the federal level through his ruling party, United Russia and at the regional level through the State Council.

These reforms are not necessarily so surprising. Such an option was apparently on the table in 2007, when Putin was considering ways to retain power after leaving the presidency. However, the surprising thing is that the president launched the implementation of his plan so early.

He may be concerned that Russian society and its elites were concerned about the lack of vision of a post-Putin Russia from the beginning, which could threaten the country's political stability. He may have rushed to approve the reforms now, while still having full control.

Although your proposal is intended to ensure that you retain power even after 2024, it can cost you a lot.

He has now shown his letters, declaring that, like the party secretaries in Soviet times, he will remain there until death.

The problem is that Russia in 2020 is not the Soviet Union and as president you do not automatically get the right to remain in power forever. Putin's main challenge will be to get Russian society and its elites to accept the proposed changes and the idea of ​​retaining power. In the process, you can actually face your political disappearance.

The Russian president has already indicated that, although people should approve these important constitutional changes, they will not call for a referendum. He is likely to be afraid of an opposition boycott and of not being able to obtain the 50 percent electoral participation necessary for the referendum results to be valid.

Whatever form this vote takes (other than a referendum), it is likely to lead to political unrest. A quick look at the history of revolutions against authoritarian regimes shows that during national elections, even if they are completely free, political feelings often spring up and trigger political mobilization.

In other words, national surveys can become focal points for public anger in non-free societies. The more repressed civil society is and the narrower the spaces for expressing dissent, the more important these points become. They become opportunities for spontaneous political protests in the absence of strong opposition parties through which to channel political demands.

And there is a lot of public anger boiling beneath the surface in Russia. The economy, although out of recession, remains slow because oil prices, an important factor that determines economic growth in Russia, remain low. In recent years, this has required a series of painful social changes, including a pension reform that reduced Putin's approval 60 percent rating. Today, public confidence in the president is 39 percent, and only 38 percent of Russians would vote for Putin if the elections were held immediately.

During the summer, the elections for the local parliament in Moscow showed the potential for popular mobilization around electoral events. The election commission's decision to disqualify opposition politicians to run caused major street protests and riots.

It is very likely that the vote on the proposed constitutional changes will trigger another wave of unrest throughout the country. The proposal has already caused much dissatisfaction throughout the country. It remains to be seen if such turmoil can lead to a revolution in the country, but even if Putin manages to quell it, he will still not be completely "safe."

For 20 years, he has presided over a powerful vertical of formal and informal institutions and interests. Although it is quite different from the Soviet system, it also implies a delicate balance. In the 1980s, when Mikhail Gorbachev tried to introduce a reform, he altered his balance and the system collapsed like a house of cards.

Similarly, the changes that Putin proposes, although they aim to ensure its long-term power, threaten the stability of the system. For example, as a result of the changes planned by the president, he will lose direct control over the various Russian security agencies after 2024.

That happened once before, in 2008, but then, thanks to high oil prices and strong economic growth, its position was strong enough to pull the threads of the security sector behind Medvedev.

Today, not only the general population is tired of the political and economic stagnation, but also the elites, who in addition to those of Putin's immediate circle are also not very happy with their presidency.

This means that by resigning in 2024, Putin will be in a much weaker position, even if all the changes he has proposed are implemented; Nor can you trust the security agencies. It would be much more susceptible to internal conspiracies.

In other words, his "Kazakh movement,quot; could end in a "Kyrgyz disaster." In 2017, the president of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, who according to the constitution could not run for a second term, passed the presidency to his political ally Sooronbay Jeenbekov after changing the constitution and improving the powers of the prime minister.

Many believed that he would seek first place to retain power. But shortly after resigning, he fought with Jeenbekov, who made parliament strip him of his political immunity and send him to jail.

Russian history also has many examples of conspiracies against political leaders by alleged loyal supporters, whether it's the palace blow against Emperor Paul I in the 18th century or the plot to overthrow Nikita Khrushchev in the 1960s.

Friends and cohorts can easily change loyalty if they are presented with the right opportunity and reason.

There are already reasons for some within the circles of power to wish for the removal of Putin and may soon have a convenient opportunity.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.