Putin Ally has long been dismissed as Attorney General in Russia

MOSCOW – The Prosecutor General of Russia, a central pillar of the capricious system of law enforcement of the country during the 20-year term of President Vladimir V. Putin, was dismissed on Monday, marking the beginning of what is expected to be Be a major reorganization of senior positions. officials
Yuri Y. Chaika, a former justice minister and senior prosecutor since shortly before Putin took office, is being moved to another position, not specified so far, the Interfax news agency reported. Assuming his powerful position as attorney general, more or less the equivalent of attorney general in the United States, is Igor Krasnov, the deputy head of the Russian version of the F.B.I., the Investigation Committee.
The Russian Prime Minister and his entire cabinet government resigned last Wednesday, shortly after President Putin announced proposals for a radical reform of a political system that has remained virtually unchanged since the early 1990s. The proposals They were widely seen as a movement by Putin to maintain power after the end of what is supposed to be his last term in 2024.
But they also opened the way for a potentially risky restructuring, or at least face to face, of the hierarchy of power. "Our society is clearly asking for a change," Putin said last week, pointing to the police as an area that needed work.
Mr. Chaika has been a lightning rod for years for criticism of Russia's highly selective justice system, which has taken strong measures against the enemies of the Kremlin while turning a blind eye to corruption and other misdeeds of business magnates and others who they have close ties with Mr. Putin
The punk rock protest group Pussy Riot in 2016 attacked Mr. Chaika in a black satire that featured the members of the group, all women, playing prison guards dressed in uniforms, red heels and fishnets while whipping the prisoners with hoods.
More than 10 million people watched on YouTube a video produced by prominent opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny detailing the alleged corruption of Mr. Chaika and his family.
An investigation conducted by Mr. Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation found that Mr. Chaika's two adult children had built up a large commercial empire, including a luxury hotel in Greece, thanks in part to the protection of the attorney general.
Russia's already divided opposition, surprised by surprise at Putin's surprise announcement last week, has been discussing how to respond. A municipal councilor in Moscow opposed to the Kremlin called for protests last weekend in the capital, but Navalny urged his followers not to attend. Few resulted.
Leonid Volkov, lawyer and principal assistant to Mr. Navalny, expressed surprise on Monday about Mr. Chaika's sudden departure: "What's going on with them there and why now?" He asked on Twitter. He predicted that the head of the Investigation Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin, would also be removed soon.