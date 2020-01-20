Putin Ally has long been dismissed as Attorney General in Russia

MOSCOW – The Prosecutor General of Russia, a central pillar of the capricious system of law enforcement of the country during the 20-year term of President Vladimir V. Putin, was dismissed on Monday, marking the beginning of what is expected to be Be a major reorganization of senior positions. officials

Yuri Y. Chaika, a former justice minister and senior prosecutor since shortly before Putin took office, is being moved to another position, not specified so far, the Interfax news agency reported. Assuming his powerful position as attorney general, more or less the equivalent of attorney general in the United States, is Igor Krasnov, the deputy head of the Russian version of the F.B.I., the Investigation Committee.

The Russian Prime Minister and his entire cabinet government resigned last Wednesday, shortly after President Putin announced proposals for a radical reform of a political system that has remained virtually unchanged since the early 1990s. The proposals They were widely seen as a movement by Putin to maintain power after the end of what is supposed to be his last term in 2024.

But they also opened the way for a potentially risky restructuring, or at least face to face, of the hierarchy of power. "Our society is clearly asking for a change," Putin said last week, pointing to the police as an area that needed work.