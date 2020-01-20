Public reaction to the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan of Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor who has shown that unconventional films can also be commercial successes. The actor with his choice of films has made a special niche for himself in the industry. Ayushmann will soon be seen in the sequel to his 2017 success, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The sequel is titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and addresses the issue of homosexuality. Its objective is to normalize relations between people of the same sex. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in important roles.

The creators of the film launched the advance online today and have been trending on the Internet. By calling the actor daring and experimental, Internet users praise the progress of this film. One fan quoted: "Ayushmann is changing society one movie at a time." Well, we agree.

Look what the audience has to say about the progress of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan here …

@ayushmannk It's changing the world with one movie at a time, in its sweet way <3

Society Ke Saare Phobia Todega Re Apna @ayushmannk

I just saw the trailer of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan A word! AMAZING! Jitu Bhaiya @Farjigulzar shaken! I can't wait to see them again @raogajraj @ Neenagupta001 . Overwhelmed with joy. https://t.co/sCFW8PS92S – kumar surya (@ ksurya1007) January 20, 2020

daring aur experiment ka dusra naam hai @ayushmannk All the best for #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan – Hitesh ðÂÂÂŸÂÂÂ ‡ ®ðÂÂÂŸÂÂÂ ‡ ³ðÂÂÂŸÂÂÂ ‡ ®ðÂÂÂŸÂÂÂ ‡ ± (@hiteshdashputre) January 20, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan amazing friend you are my favorite @ayushmannk Bro your movie will be amazing prey of God – Ayush Jain (@ AyushJa77128341) January 20, 2020