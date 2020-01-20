Home Entertainment Public reaction to the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan of Ayushmann...

Public reaction to the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan of Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor who has shown that unconventional films can also be commercial successes. The actor with his choice of films has made a special niche for himself in the industry. Ayushmann will soon be seen in the sequel to his 2017 success, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The sequel is titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and addresses the issue of homosexuality. Its objective is to normalize relations between people of the same sex. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in important roles.

The creators of the film launched the advance online today and have been trending on the Internet. By calling the actor daring and experimental, Internet users praise the progress of this film. One fan quoted: "Ayushmann is changing society one movie at a time." Well, we agree.

Look what the audience has to say about the progress of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan here …

