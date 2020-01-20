Proof that no one had a better time at the SAG awards than Henry Winkler

For now, you know the SAG 2020 Awards They were a must see.
In the event full of stars on Sunday, Jennifer Lopez killed on the red carpet while Eugene Levy Stole Tom Hanks& # 39; spotlight during its introduction "I am an actor,quot;. Plus, Parasite made history, Renee Zellweger gave a sweet greeting to Tom cruiseAnd oh yes Brad PittY Jennifer Aniston gathered Y Embraced behind the scenes, and the world will never be the same.
Still, no one, and we mean no one, had a better time at the 26th annual show that Henry Winkler. The actor's HBO series Barry I was ready for an exceptional performance of a set in a comedy series. And while the coveted statue of the actor finally went to The wonderful Mrs. Maisel, The 74-year-old man barely felt defeated. In fact, I was shining positively after seeing Pitt on the red carpet. (He not only pointed and took a furtive click of the Once upon a time … in Hollywood star, but also posed with him for a photo that will definitely be framed).
But that was not his only dazzling moment. While heading to the show, the Happy Days alum collided with Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson and many more. And let's say, your reactions are worthy of your own prize.
Scroll forward and see for yourself!
Is he!
Stained: Brad Pitt Out in nature.
Capture the moment
If you were face to face with Pitt, wouldn't you do the same immediately?
"Do you know who this man is?"
We can only assume that Winkler is trying to explain how important this moment is for the cameraman.
The joker and the fonz
There is no need for a "why so serious?" joke: Winkler looks absolutely dizzying chatting with Joaquin Phoenix.
And now the whole family
He could not resist another photo with the jester actor and his sister Summer phoenix.
Tell me everything
Have to be asking Black widow spoilers, right?
Sunday Night Live
The only way to follow a conversation with ScarJo is to take a picture with your fiance Colin Jost.
The happiest of days
Near Jamie Foxx, he was all smiles.
