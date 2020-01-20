Proof that no one had a better time at the SAG awards than Henry Winkler

For now, you know the SAG 2020 Awards They were a must see.

In the event full of stars on Sunday, Jennifer Lopez killed on the red carpet while Eugene Levy Stole Tom Hanks& # 39; spotlight during its introduction "I am an actor,quot;. Plus, Parasite made history, Renee Zellweger gave a sweet greeting to Tom cruiseAnd oh yes Brad PittY Jennifer Aniston gathered Y Embraced behind the scenes, and the world will never be the same.

Still, no one, and we mean no one, had a better time at the 26th annual show that Henry Winkler. The actor's HBO series Barry I was ready for an exceptional performance of a set in a comedy series. And while the coveted statue of the actor finally went to The wonderful Mrs. Maisel, The 74-year-old man barely felt defeated. In fact, I was shining positively after seeing Pitt on the red carpet. (He not only pointed and took a furtive click of the Once upon a time … in Hollywood star, but also posed with him for a photo that will definitely be framed).