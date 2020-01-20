Progress review: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Director: Hitesh Kewalya.

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Jitu K, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh

Trailer rating: 4.5 / 5

In recent years, Ayushmann Khurrana has built a reputation for choosing films that are out of the box and based on taboos from our society, be it erectile dysfunction, pregnancy at an advanced age or terrible caste-based discrimination in India In addition to offering great content, he has also managed to get a great score with these films at the box office. With Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, it seems he has another winner in his hands.

In the trailer, it is shown that Ayushmann is playing a gay man who is in love with his neighbor played by Jitu K. While the two seem to be happily in love with each other, the family is obviously not very happy about it. In fact, they are even shown trying to marry their son with another girl. Jitu K's parents in the film are played by the exceptional duo of Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, who nailed their performance as a couple in Badhaai Ho and appear to have taken him out of the park once more.

A perfect casting, well-written dialogues, natural humor and a strong underlying message are essential in every Ayushmann movie and it seems that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will not be the exception.