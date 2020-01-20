Prince Harry returns to Canada after a possible royal engagement

Prince Harry returns to Canada to meet with Meghan markle and son Archie harrison.

ME! News learned that the Duke of Sussex is on his way to Canada and will arrive tonight. Before Harry's return, the Duchess of Sussex was seen on a walk with Archie and her dogs this morning. Meghan returned to Canada earlier this month without Harry after the couple announced their plans to withdraw from royal duties. Since that time, he has been making several visits to organizations in the Vancouver area.

As Meghan has been in Canada, Harry has been in meetings in the United Kingdom in the middle of his royal departure. On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II announced the finalized plans for the couple's departure.

"After many months of more recent conversations and discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family," said the Queen's statement. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very dear members of my family."

In the new terms, revealed in a statement from Buckingham Palace, Harry and Meghan are "forced to withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments." The couple will no longer "receive public funds for real duties."