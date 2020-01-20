Prince Harry returns to Canada after a possible royal engagement

Tim Rooke / Shutterstock
Prince Harry returns to Canada to meet with Meghan markle and son Archie harrison.
ME! News learned that the Duke of Sussex is on his way to Canada and will arrive tonight. Before Harry's return, the Duchess of Sussex was seen on a walk with Archie and her dogs this morning. Meghan returned to Canada earlier this month without Harry after the couple announced their plans to withdraw from royal duties. Since that time, he has been making several visits to organizations in the Vancouver area.
As Meghan has been in Canada, Harry has been in meetings in the United Kingdom in the middle of his royal departure. On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II announced the finalized plans for the couple's departure.
"After many months of more recent conversations and discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family," said the Queen's statement. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very dear members of my family."
In the new terms, revealed in a statement from Buckingham Palace, Harry and Meghan are "forced to withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments." The couple will no longer "receive public funds for real duties."
"The Sussex will not use their RHS titles since they are no longer active members of the Royal Family," the statement continued. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to pay Sovereign Grant's expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain his family home in the United Kingdom."
Following the announcement of the agreement, Harry headed to his royal exit at a private dinner in London for his charity Sentebale.
"We both do our best to fly the flag and proudly fulfill our roles in this country," Harry said in part. "Once Meghan and I got married, we were excited, we were hopeful and we were here to serve. For these reasons, I am very sad that I have come to this."
"The decision I made for my wife and I to back off is not something I took lightly," he also told other attendees. "It was so many months of conversations after so many years of challenges. And I know that I have not always done well, but in regards to this, there really was no other option."
Before his speech over the weekend, Harry went out to organize the draw for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in London, his first public appearance since his initial real departure statement. During his appearance on Thursday, Harry was asked about the ongoing discussions about his future. While Harry did not answer the question, he was seen sharing a smile with a member of his team.
