Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted by Netflix for their next project

According to reports from the New York Post, Netflix has shown interest in securing employment for former royalty members, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to reports, content manager Ted Sarandos recently spoke with The Guardian and asked: "Who wouldn't be interested?"

Sarandos added, "Yes, sure," when asked if he would like to reach an agreement with the former actress and her husband, after she left her high positions in the royal family. This occurs after several media publications reported on Prince Harry's connection of Meghan's voice acting services to Bob Iger and Jon Favreau.

As previously reported, Harry apparently had a conversation with Jon Favreau in the Lion King premiere and a video recorder detected him saying, "if anyone needs some extra voiceover work …" Meghan joked that that was the real reason they were there, "it's the tone!"

Earlier in the same event, Harry also spoke with Disney CEO Bob Iger, suggesting that Meghan was a good voice actress. Bob seemed interested in giving him his job too. Subsequently, The Times of London reported that Meghan had just signed an agreement with The Walt Disney Company for a project that has not been disclosed.

The newspaper said that instead of receiving a direct payment, they had to donate money to one of their philanthropic associations, the Elephants Without Borders project.

MarketWatch noted earlier this year that if Meghan and the Prince worked with the transmission monsters, they would have access to their massive subscriber base of 158 million. Earlier today, Meghan's father was in the headlines for his comments on the royal couple's decision to leave their homework in the UK.

Thomas told the Channel 5 documentary filmmaker that it was a real shame for the royal family, that it has been a lasting institution.

In addition, he added that Meghan and the Prince would probably never talk to him again, especially after talking about them in the press. Fans know that Thomas and Meghan no longer have the best relationship. In fact, they don't have one at all.



