Prince Harry addresses Megxit: "There was no other option!"

Prince Harry finally addressed him and the departure of his wife from the Royal Family, which has been coined as "Megxit,quot; by the British media.

According to Harry, he and Meghan Markle simply had no choice but to walk away.

"The decision I made for my wife and I to step back is not something I took lightly. It was so many months of conversations after so many years of challenges," Harry said at a charity event in London.

"And I know that I have not always done well, but in regards to this, there really was no other option," he said. Walking away means that Harry and Meghan will lose their royal titles, but the Briton says he sees parallels between the fate of his late mother and Meghan.

"When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your protection," he told the audience. Princess Diana died in 1997 after a car that was involved in a car accident while being chased by paparazzi.

"They have been taking care of me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and I hope that someday our collective support can be more powerful because this is much bigger than just us."