Prince Charles will finance Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first year as members of non-working royalty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reached an agreement with Prince Charles about their finances after resigning as members of the royal family. A new report states that the Prince of Wales will finance his youngest son for a year because he fears a "disaster,quot; about the security that Harry, Meghan and his son, Archie Harrison, will need as long as they live their new life in Canada. .

According to The Telegraph, the heir to the throne has offered Harry and Meghan "private financial support,quot; as they adapt to their new lives and settle in Canada. Instead of using the money from his estate of the Duchy of Cornwall, Prince Charles will use his private investment income to help support the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The publication also reports that Prince Charles has set a strict one-year term for funding, which they referred to as an "abdication,quot; agreement. And they will revisit the situation in the spring of 2021.

The biggest problem surrounding Harry and Meghan's new life as non-working members of the royal family is the couple's need for security, who will provide it, how much it will cost and who will pay for it.

The expectation is that the cost of security for Harry and Meghan will be millions, regardless of whether they hire a private security company, make a deal with Canadian officials or use the London Metropolitan Police Service, which generally provides armed guards to the royalty. when they are in Canada

It is not likely that the London police are involved in the protection of Harry and Meghan in Canada now that they are no longer royals, and this means that the Canadian government will have to get involved in some way.

"Security is a complete disaster," said a security source. "It's a big disaster. The idea of ​​Met cops arriving and leaving Canadian airports with weapons simply won't happen. Security will have to be provided locally. Canadians will have to pay and then bill the UK government." .

The newspaper speculated that the security bill would probably go to Harry and Meghan, who would pay it with the cash they receive from Prince Charles. A former officer said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have to pay for the mess they created.

"If they increase the risk on themselves while doing all kinds of exciting things that make them a lot of money, should that be part of the security agreement or should the costs be borne by them and not by the state?" The former officer.

When Queen Elizabeth issued her statement over the weekend about her agreement with Harry and Meghan, she said Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of the security arrangements. He added that there are well established independent processes that determine the need for publicly financed security.



