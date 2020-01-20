Previews of Premier League matches: team news, key statistics, predictions | Soccer news







Team news, key statistics and predictions for the Premier League action midweek.

Aston Villa vs Watford, Tuesday 7.30pm

Aston Villa Once again they do not have a recognized forward for Watford's visit to the Premier League on Tuesday, as the club is still tied with paperwork for £ 8.5m Genk forward Mbwana Samatta.

Wesley is out for the season with a knee injury, Keinan Davis has just returned to training after almost three months out with a hamstring problem, while Jonathan Kodjia was sold to Qatari side Al Gharafa.

Villa is also without John McGinn (ankle fracture), Tom Heaton (knee) and Jed Steer (calf), while Lovre Kalinic will join Toulouse on loan.

Ismaila Sarr has been ruled out of Watford & # 39; s trip to Villa Park. Sarr limped out with a hamstring injury in his team's goalless draw against Tottenham and faces a spell on the sidelines.

Danny Welbeck is approaching a comeback, but the game against Villa comes too early for the former England international.

Will Hughes (knee) Sebastian Prodl (shin), Daryl Janmaat (knee) and Tom Cleverley (foot) remain to one side.

Match Statistics: Watford's Troy Deeney has scored five goals in his three Premier League games against Aston Villa, including two in the reverse game at Vicarage Road. Against any other opponent, the Watford captain scored more goals in the competition.

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth vs Brighton, Tuesday 7.30pm

Bournemouth He will be without suspended defender Steve Cook, who was ejected against Norwich, when Brighton of Graham Potter visits Vitality Stadium.

The head of the cherries, Eddie Howe, says that the full side Lloyd Kelly, who has been with a thigh problem, is "approaching,quot; to a first level debut after his summer change from Bristol City.

Bournemouth remains without a lot of injured players, including Jack Stacey, Charlie Daniels, Chris Mepham, David Brooks, Arnaut Danjuma, Jordon Ibe and Joshua King.

Brighton they have no new injury problems to deal with and are ready to have a complete team available apart from the long-term absent Dan Burn and Jose Izquierdo.

Match Statistics: Bournemouth have not won in their last five home games of the Premier League (D1 L4): they have never spent six without a home victory in the competition, and they did so for the last time in October 2011 in League One.

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas: 3-2 (33/1 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace vs Southampton, Tuesday 7.30pm

crystal Palace He won't have six players for Southampton's visit in the Premier League on Tuesday night, but Max Meyer is available again after a recent ankle injury.

Luka Milivojevic celebrates the last game of his three-game suspension after receiving a red card in the FA Cup loss to Derby earlier this month.

He joins Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt (both hamstrings), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip), Andros Townsend (groin) and Christian Benteke (muscle) outside the Eagles.

Southampton Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is expected to run out of defender Jan Bednarek for the match.

Bednarek played 26 games with the Saints this season and scored his first goal in a loss to Wolves over the weekend, but suffered an Achilles injury.

Hasenhuttl admitted that the rest of his squad was tired after Saturday's defeat and said he would assess his fitness levels on Monday.

Match Statistics: Southampton has won 61 percent of its Premier League points in away games this season (17/28), the highest proportion in the division.

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Everton vs Newcastle United, Tuesday 7.30pm

Everton He will be without Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alex Iwobi for a visit to Newcastle.

Richarlison missed Saturday's draw in West Ham with a knee complaint, while Sigurdsson has a groin injury. Iwobi has a hamstring strain and is close to a comeback, but Tuesday's game will come too soon.

Michael Keane's neck problem will be assessed before the game, with the long-term absent Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin remaining.

Newcastle & # 39; s Jetro Willems is out of the game at Goodison Park and will miss the rest of the season due to an injury.

The 25-year-old, who is loaned at St James Park & ​​# 39; of Eintracht Frankfurt, broke the anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday's 1-0 victory over Chelsea, and his fellow defender has joined Paul Dummett's long-term casualty list, who may need surgery to repair a tendon.

Defenders Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and striker Allan Saint-Maximin achieved the victory of the weekend unharmed on their return from injury, but side wing DeAndre Yedlin (knee), midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng (blow) and leaders Andy Carroll (hip) and Yoshinori Muto (blow) continue to fight to get back in shape and Javier Manquillo and Dwight Gayle (both hamstrings) are still out.

Match Statistics: The two teams with the highest percentage of top goals in the Premier League this season are Everton (38 percent) and Newcastle (32 percent).

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United vs Manchester City, Tuesday 7.30pm

Sheffield United Check the physical condition of David McGoldrick before his home game against the current Premier League champion Manchester City.

The striker missed the draw in Arsenal with a foot injury and on Monday a decision will be made about his participation.

Mo Besic is pushing for a starting place after impressing as a substitute in recent games. It would be the premier loan debut of the Everton midfielder for the Blades.

Manchester city will give fitness tests to John Stones and Benjamin Mendy. The central Stones suffered a leg injury in the final stages of Saturday's draw with Crystal Palace and the left side Mendy has been experiencing muscle fatigue.

Fellow defender Aymeric Laporte (knee) is approaching a comeback, but this game is likely to arrive too soon. The end Leroy Sane (knee) is the other important absent, but he could also return in the coming weeks.

Match Statistics: Manchester City has kept only two clean sheets in its last 13 Premier League games, with one of them against Sheffield United in Etihad.

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas: 1-3 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea vs Arsenal, Tuesday 8.15pm

Chelsea Reece James will give him a physical fitness test before Tuesday's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old side suffered a knee problem in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Newcastle, but has avoided any serious setback.

Full-back teammate Marcos Alonso is fit again after a thigh problem and will be on the team.

Arsenal Once again he will be without suspended captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the short trip through London.

The striker will complete the second of a three-game ban for his expulsion at Crystal Palace, with head coach Mikel Arteta waiting to see if defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos recovers from the disease in time to get involved.

Reiss Nelson (hamstrings), Sead Kolasinac (thigh), Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Calum Chambers (knee) are all absent.

Match Statistics: In all competitions, Chelsea have lost six home games this season: they lost more at Stamford Bridge in a single campaign in 1994-95 (7).

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Leicester City vs West Ham, Wednesday 7.30pm

Team news to follow …

Match Statistics: West Ham won only three of its last nine Premier League games when it advanced (W3 D3 L3), losing 15 points in those games.

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham vs Norwich City, Wednesday 7.30pm

Team news to follow …

Match Statistics: The Spurs are one of two Premier League teams that must still score in 2020, along with Bournemouth. They have not failed to score in four consecutive league games since September 2006.

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas: 2-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester United vs Burnley, Wednesday 8.15pm

Team news to follow …

Match Statistics: Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became permanent manager in March 2019, Manchester United has lost as many Premier League games as they have won (11 each), accumulating 42 points (W11 D9 L11), the highest score of eight at that moment.

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Lobos vs Liverpool, Thursday 8pm

Team news to follow …

Match Statistics: If they remain undefeated in this game, Liverpool will be only the fifth team in the history of the English Football League to go more than 40 unbeaten league games, after Nottingham Forest (42, 1977-78), Arsenal (49, 2003- 04), Chelsea (40, 2004-05) and Huddersfield Town (43, 2011).

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas: 2-1 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

