Porsha Williams says she is discovering her relationship with Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams was recently invited to Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live,quot; with Andy Cohen, and during her visit, she revealed that she is currently solving some things, including her relationship with Dennis McKinley.

When asked where she and Dennis were today with their relationship, Porsha said: "You know we are working on our relationship." When asked if he trusted him, he said: "I think every relationship is a work in progress. We have a daughter together and we just pray for us. Pray for yourself, add us there too.

Andy proceeded to ask questions throughout the show. One question, in particular, said fans repeatedly sent for Porsha. The question involved Porsha's thoughts after Dennis was seen eating with four women.

Earlier this month, Dennis began appearing in the headlines after being seen in a restaurant in Atlanta with four women. A source said Online radar, who was supposedly flirting with the women, and said one of the women had her head on her shoulder. Apparently, another of the women claimed that Dennis had slipped into his DM.

When asked if that caused any problem in their relationship, Porsha said: "I don't know. They were blogs, I was out, I don't know. Could you keep commenting and speculating and let me discover my life?"

She continued to agree that she was currently discovering her life at this time.

Again in DecemberPorsha revealed that she and Dennis had re-engaged after discovering that he had cheated on her during her pregnancy.

Look what Porsha had to say next:

Roommates, what do you think?

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94