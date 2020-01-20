Porsha Williams' recent photo by Pilar Jhena McKinley shows fans how beautiful the girl is

Porsha Williams shared a new photo with her baby in her social media account. This makes fans say that the daughter of the RHOA star is beautiful, and especially praise her eyebrows and eyelashes. Check out the photo below.

Someone talked about PJ and said: ‘God bless her. Babies have perfect eyebrows and long eyelashes as if they needed it. Why God? Whyyyyyy She is adorable. "

Another follower posted this: ‘Porsha, she is as beautiful as you. I love you in the RHOA girl. You keep it real, you're smart and daring. Keep doing it! "

One commenter wrote: "He didn't realize how much he favors,quot; baby "Porsha!" And someone else posted: "Porsha, I heard you talk to this baby in your life and look at her!" She is beautiful, God is faithful sister! I pray for you and your family … God loves you! "

Another follower said: ‘OMG !!!! ❤️ This baby always makes me have a baby fever … God bless you, my daughter, "and another person also got excited about PJ:" It seems he is thinking about what Ganna feeds his children for dinner. "

Someone else wrote: Hey Hey, tenderness with those plump cheeks! So adorable 😘. Love them curly strands! 😍 ’

Porsha appeared in the headlines recently when it was revealed that after sharing some new photos, fans assumed she was pregnant again.

Together with her sister, Lauren Williams, Porsha shared a message of charity and all that her fans could see was her black top, which they say definitely conceals her second pregnancy.

Porsha said in the caption that this is not the case:

‘Do you want to get involved? Donate! Voluntary! CASHAPP $ hoseahelps 🙏🏽 O TEXT 4hosea to 20222 ($ 10 donation) ❤️❤️ @ 4hosea #Repost @ 4hosea This morning @ porsha4real and @lodwill talked with @ fox5atlanta about their experiences growing up as granddaughters of a civil rights leader and philanthropist . Thank you, ladies, for educating your classmates and encouraging your generation to get involved! ❤️🙏🏽 * NO, I am not pregnant. For your information, what you call fat, I guess 🤷🏾‍♀️ ’

She failed to convince her fans that they are still speculating about a second pregnancy.



