Porsha Williams is & # 39; & # 39; discovering & # 39; & # 39; your relationship with your fiance

Porsha Williams You are breaking your silence about your relationship.
During an appearance on Andy Cohen& # 39; s Watch what happens live, the Real Atlanta Housewives the star talked about her romance with her fiance, Dennis McKinley, after he was recently accused of cheating on her.
Last week,Online radar He reported on the infidelity and posted video images of the restaurateur dating several women in an Atlanta restaurant. The star Bravo was not seen anywhere in the clip.
"We are working on our relationship," Porsha explained to Andy, before admitting that he is still "solving,quot; things with McKinley in light of the new rumors of the adventure.
"I think every relationship is a work in progress," Bravolebrity shared, after being asked if he still "trusted,quot; his fiancé. "We have a daughter together and … just pray for us. You know, you pray for yourself, add us there too, baby."
While discussing the subject of their romance, Andy read a question from a fan who asked him about the rumors of cheating circulating online.
"I don't know … he was out," she replied. "Can you keep commenting and speculating and let me discover my life? I am realizing my life."
Despite revealing that she saw the incident appear online, she and Dennis continue to "solve it."
Last month, Porsha announced that she and her boyfriend got engaged again. "We are still solving it. We really are. We are committed again."
"We are working in our family," he told Cohen during an appearance in WWHL at the time. "It takes time. I love him and he loves me. And we are doing the best for our family."
She added: "That's really all you can do."
Porsha fans will remember that she and Dennis had a dizzying romance in 2018, when they announced their pregnancy and engagement. However, things got worse when they canceled the wedding.
At that time, Dennis was accused of cheating the television personality while she was still pregnant with her daughter. Pilar Jhena.
In last night's episode of Real Atlanta Housewives, the restaurateur was seen crying while apologizing to Porsha and his family for their infidelity.
