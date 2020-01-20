Porsha Williams is & # 39; & # 39; discovering & # 39; & # 39; your relationship with your fiance

Porsha Williams You are breaking your silence about your relationship.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen& # 39; s Watch what happens live, the Real Atlanta Housewives the star talked about her romance with her fiance, Dennis McKinley, after he was recently accused of cheating on her.

Last week,Online radar He reported on the infidelity and posted video images of the restaurateur dating several women in an Atlanta restaurant. The star Bravo was not seen anywhere in the clip.

"We are working on our relationship," Porsha explained to Andy, before admitting that he is still "solving,quot; things with McKinley in light of the new rumors of the adventure.

"I think every relationship is a work in progress," Bravolebrity shared, after being asked if he still "trusted,quot; his fiancé. "We have a daughter together and … just pray for us. You know, you pray for yourself, add us there too, baby."