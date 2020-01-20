Porsha Williams finally addresses the reports that Dennis McKinley once again cheated: he is shy about his status!

Amid the rumors that he had once again cheated, Porsha Williams decided to be shy about the state of her relationship with the fiance and her daughter's father, Dennis McKinley! Are there problems in paradise or not?

While he did not clearly answer everyone's questions about where they are after Dennis' last infidelity scandal, it was the first time Porsha recognized and at least addressed the rumors!

As you know, there was a report that eyewitnesses saw the man spend time with four beautiful women at a late dinner at 4 in the morning!

Apparently, everyone shared a booth and the women flirted with Dennis.

Sure enough, the sources that were supposedly there say that, it didn't bother him at all and he was actually flirting!

Now, during a new interview on Watch What Happens Live, Porsha turned to the trap reports.

When host Andy Cohen asked about the rumors, everything became a bit awkward.

In response, she asked: Pueden Can you keep commenting and speculating and let me just discover my life? I am discovering my life. Yes. & # 39;

Although it seems she really didn't want to talk about it at this time, Andy pressed her further, wondering if she and Dennis had had a discussion about the rumors or not.

"I am realizing it," Porsha said, playing to be shy about her current state.

This occurs after Dennis previously admitted to having cheated Porsha while she was pregnant with her daughter.

He confessed during an episode of RHOA and although at first he blamed the pregnancy for his infidelity, he finally admitted being "selfish," which led Porsha to give him another chance.

Ad

Since then, they have been working hard to fix their relationship after this first great betrayal so naturally, such rumors that he cheated again can really make everything collapse once again!



Post views:

0 0