Porsha Williams denies that she is pregnant again, but does not convince fans

Porsha Williams is always thinking about the good of others too. Together with his sister, Lauren Williams, they shared a message of charity. Here it is:

Many people assumed that Porsha is pregnant again and made sure to respond in the caption of her post.

‘Do you want to get involved? Donate! Voluntary! CASHAPP $ hoseahelps 🙏🏽 O TEXT 4hosea to 20222 ($ 10 donation) ❤️❤️ @ 4hosea #Repost @ 4hosea This morning @ porsha4real and @lodwill talked with @ fox5atlanta about their experiences growing up as granddaughters of a civil rights leader and philanthropist . Thank you, ladies, for educating your classmates and encouraging your generation to get involved! ❤️🙏🏽 * NO, I am not pregnant. For your information, what you call fat, I guess.

Many people asked him in the comments if he was pregnant again.

Someone hit those people and said: & # 39; How are they going to assume they are pregnant? … Your daughter is not even 1 and I am sure she is taking the time to get rid of the weight properly. .. Some of you should know how that is!

Another follower told Porsha: "You don't look fat." But we are used to wearing very tight suits. If so, I respect your non-disclosure until the time is right. "

On the other hand, someone else believes: "Yes, she is prego … just wait until the meeting time !!!"

A fan asked him if he had a product to brighten the skin: ‘Porsha, have you cleared your skin? You look much lighter than you were in season 5 rhoa. "

Someone else praised Porsha's commitment to tradition and her community: ‘I love the fact that you and your family maintain the tradition and commitment to the community. I volunteered many years ago with the organization when I lived there. I love watching you follow the steps! "

Over the past weekend, Porsha quoted Michelle Obama and fans agreed on what she had to say.



