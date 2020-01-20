Pork pushed from a bungee tower causes outrage in China

The heartbreaking videos of a pig being tied and pushed from a bungee tower in a theme park in China have caused outrage, in a country where animal rights activism is a growing and relatively new phenomenon.
"This is cruel to animals at their worst," said Jason Baker, vice president of international campaigns for the Asian branch of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
The images of the trick, which was made by employees at the Meixin Red Wine Town theme park in the southwestern city of Chongqing on Saturday, showed the pig tied to a pole, with all its legs tied, being taken to a tower on several floors. high.
The shrieking animal could be heard as they dragged it towards the edge of the tower, attached to an elastic cable with a layer over its body. Pushed by the edge, he collapsed helplessly and bounced in the air when the cord jumped back. The anguished screams of the animal continued as they hung, suspended in the air.
The theme park, which said the trick was part of an opening ceremony for a new bungee jumping attraction, apologized after the public expressed outrage. In a statement reported by local media on Sunday, he also wished Internet users a happy Lunar New Year, which begins this Friday and, ironically, ends the Year of the Pig.
Users of social networks called the elastic tower episode "cruel,quot; and "inhuman." It also generated a widespread condemnation by animal rights organizations.
"Imagine the absolute terror of being forcibly hung by the legs and thrown from a high platform," said Baker, the PETA activist, who called the trick "disgusting."
Noting that pigs feel pain and fear, he urged China to see the enraged public response as a wake-up call to enforce and strengthen animal protection laws.
The park said the pig was "fine,quot; after being thrown out of the tower and then sent to a slaughterhouse, according to The Paper, a Chinese online publication.
And The Cover, another Chinese news site, on Saturday He cited a man responsible for the public relations of the park, identified only as Mr. Yang, saying that "the pigs themselves do not know the danger."
Qualifying the trick as "a kind of entertainment," he said it was also a symbolic way of welcoming the Year of the Rat, according to The Cover, and meaning that pork prices, which rose significantly in China last year after An outbreak of African swine fever among animals will fall.
Lin Qiqing contributed to the Shanghai investigation.