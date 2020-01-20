Pork pushed from a bungee tower causes outrage in China

The heartbreaking videos of a pig being tied and pushed from a bungee tower in a theme park in China have caused outrage, in a country where animal rights activism is a growing and relatively new phenomenon.

"This is cruel to animals at their worst," said Jason Baker, vice president of international campaigns for the Asian branch of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

The images of the trick, which was made by employees at the Meixin Red Wine Town theme park in the southwestern city of Chongqing on Saturday, showed the pig tied to a pole, with all its legs tied, being taken to a tower on several floors. high.

The shrieking animal could be heard as they dragged it towards the edge of the tower, attached to an elastic cable with a layer over its body. Pushed by the edge, he collapsed helplessly and bounced in the air when the cord jumped back. The anguished screams of the animal continued as they hung, suspended in the air.