Pop Smoke's mom puts her house to get her son out of jail

The rapper & # 39; Welcome to the party & # 39; He has been released since then and is even seen hanging out with his former enemy, Casanova, and some other friends in what appears to be a bar.

Pop Smoke He is breathing fresh air again days after he was arrested for interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle at John F. Kennedy Airport. It is rumored that his mother played an important role in the release of the rapper "Welcome to the party."

According to the report, Pop Smoke pleaded not guilty during a hearing that took place over the weekend and that his next court date is set on February 3. On top of that, he was released on a bail of $ 250,000 when his mother installed his home in Brooklyn, New York. After the release, Pop Smoke has been dating former nemesis Casanova and even documented his departure on social networks.

In a video circulating online, Pop Smoke and Casanova were seen chatting with other friends in what appeared to be a bar.

Pop Smoke was arrested by federal authorities for allegedly attempting to transport a stolen Rolls-Royce Wraith. The report indicated that the rapper met with the owner of the vehicle in November 2019 at a recording studio in Los Angeles, where at one time a "verbal agreement" was established regarding the use of the car in a music video. Apparently it was agreed to return the car the next day, although, according to reports, it did not happen. The owner then reported that the car was stolen.

In court documents obtained by Complex, Pop Smoke handles interstate transportation of stolen vehicles. He faces 10 years in prison.

After his arrest at that time, Casanova turned to social networks to request his release despite his problem. He wrote in capital letters: "FREE POP SMOKE I DON'T WANT THE PRISON TO ANYONE. I KNOW YOU CALL ME TO DISPOSAL OF A NOVA WHEN I CAPTURE IT, IM GONNA WILL BEAT HIS TEET … UNTIL THEN BROOKLYN FOREVER."