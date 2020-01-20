Pink is sincere about aging and why he promises never to undergo plastic surgery

Instagram

Although he confesses feeling strange about his changing appearance as he ages, the creator of hits & # 39; Just Give Me a Reason & # 39; She reminds herself why she has no plans to get under the knife.

Pink He has no plans to get under the knife as he grows up because he wants his children to "know how I look when I'm angry."

The hit producer "Walk Me Home," 40, visited Twitter on Sunday, January 19 to talk about her thoughts and feelings about aging, and confessed that she feels "strange" because of her changing appearance.

"Letter to myself; Darling, you are getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger," he began. "You look (and feel) weird when you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your children, and your face wrinkles where you laugh. And yes, idiot … you smoked."

However, the star insisted that, although he has considered doing the job, but "can't support him" for the sake of his sons, his daughter Willow, eight, and his son Jameson three.

"Note to myself: from time to time you consider altering your face, and then you see a program where you want to see what the person feels … and his face does not move. I can not be left behind I can not," explained the "Sober" star. "I want my children to know how I look when I'm angry."

Wrapping her heartfelt letter, Pink, who is married to a motorcycle rider Carey HartHe praised his "individuality" and stressed the fact that "it never really depended on my appearance."

"I have decided that my talent and my individuality are much more important than my face. So get on board because I'm about to AGE THE FASHION ROAD (in a tutu shit at 30 mph 100 feet in the air over 40) yasssssssss, "he said, referring to his spectacular acrobatic skills on stage.