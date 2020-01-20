Photos: Ranbir Kapoor spends time with his family in Delhi

Ranbir Kapoor might be the busiest actor in B-town, but he surely knows how to balance work with his personal life. The actor was clicked on a Sunday brunch with his family and the images are super adorable, which have become viral on the Internet.

The 37-year-old actor had a brunch with Neetu Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and his niece Samara Sahni. However, his father, Rishi Kapoor was not present there. Although the actor is not in social networks, his sister Riddhima shared some photos of the brunch and gave us a closer look at his relaxing weekend.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sanju, so he even won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a leading role. Now it will be seen in two consecutive big budget films. One is Brahmastra from Dharma Productions with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and then he will be seen in YRF Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor.