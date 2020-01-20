Phil Snow joins Matt Rhule as new Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLa6305f3cb5dcb3d73b609773776824b412% %MINIFYHTMLa6305f3cb5dcb3d73b609773776824b413%





Phil Snow is Baylor's new defensive coordinator

Phil Snow rejoins head coach Matt Rhule in Carolina as the new Panthers defensive coordinator.

Snow previously served as defensive coordinator under Rhule at Baylor of 2017-19 and Temple of 2013-16.

Snow has spent 37 seasons training college football, serving as a defensive coordinator at seven previous schools, including UCLA, Washington, Arizona State and Boise State. He also worked as an assistant coach with the Detroit Lions for four seasons (2005-08).

Under Snow, Baylor ranked 41st in the nation in total defense last season, and finished second in takeaway with 30, third in interceptions with 17 and eighth in catches per game with 3.3.

Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch finished fifth in the nation in captures (13 1/2) and was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, while cornerback Grayland Arnold placed fifth in interceptions (six).

Before joining Rhule in Baylor, Snow spent four seasons working for him at Temple. The Owls led the American Athletic Conference on defense twice, with the 2016 team in third place nationally on defense, allowing only 282.5 yards per game and 11th in scoring with 18.4 points per game.

Rhule and Snow trained together for the first time at UCLA in 2001 when Snow was the defensive coordinator and Rhule was the coach of the defensive line. The Bruins led the conference in total defense that season.

The incorporation of Snow means that the Panthers now have three coaches from the university ranks in their first three places: Rhule as head coach, Snow as defensive coordinator and Joe Brady, who came from LSU, where he served as offensive coordinator.