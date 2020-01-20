Peter Weber makes a shocking decision during the final ceremony of the rose

Drama, drama, drama.
Champagne-gate was soooo yesterday's news. On Monday's episode of The Bachelor, the tensions were high after Peter Weber they confronted Alayah and Sydney during their group date. What started as a good moment ended up leaving both women crying.
Just when Alayah was having a ball with the pilot during his time alone, things got worse.
When Sydney pushed the man away from the hour for a time one by one, he threw a bomb that Alayah was being "fake,quot; and knew how to turn things on for cameras. While this completely "blind,quot; Alayah, left Peter feeling conflicted.
"There is something in my mind that I still can't keep going." The Bachelor shared with the group after talking with Sydney.
"There were some concerns that some people might not be real with me … and I saw firsthand what happened last season. And my biggest fear in this is possibly going blind, and I hate feeling that I could possibly be fooled. at this time ".
However, instead of playing the game, "she said, she said," Peter asked Sydney to tell the group what she had previously said. Naturally, Alayah was in complete shock after Sydney called her.
"I just want to crush this now," Peter said, and then added: "Listen, I just ask … be real, be raw. Just be yourself. I give everything to me. If you don't feel if you're doing this for cameras, if you're doing this for any other reason besides seeing if this can work with me, I don't have time for that. "
Sydney ended up receiving the rose after the group's end date. However, despite expressing things, the drama continued until the next day.
Host, Chris HarrisonHe also revealed that there would not be an hour of cocktail before the final ceremony of roses. Instead, Peter would see the girls for the last time during a pool party during the day. Of course, Alayah chatted with Peter before entering the elimination.
"My biggest fear in all this is to fall in love with someone and then come to the end and realize that they really aren't who they were showing me," the pilot explained to Alayah. "And I can't let that happen to me. I … have to protect my heart."
"I feel so attracted to you, and every time I look at you, I have butterflies and I get very excited," Alayah said. "I can't fake feelings. I can't fake emotions … I'm a horrible liar."
For the final ceremony of the rose, Peter had a hard time deciding whether to send Alayah home or not.
While the cameras focused on the remaining two roses, Peter left the room and said to Chris: "I'm so confused … I don't know right now. I don't want to regret this."
Before choosing who to stay, Chris told the girls that Peter was just going to hand out a final rose instead of two.
In the end, Peter decided to keep Mykenna in the competition, which meant that Alayah was eliminated. "I feel like I will regret this as crazy," he told the producers after letting Alayah go. "I just hope I made the right decision."
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC