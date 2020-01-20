Peter Weber makes a shocking decision during the final ceremony of the rose

Drama, drama, drama.

Champagne-gate was soooo yesterday's news. On Monday's episode of The Bachelor, the tensions were high after Peter Weber they confronted Alayah and Sydney during their group date. What started as a good moment ended up leaving both women crying.

Just when Alayah was having a ball with the pilot during his time alone, things got worse.

When Sydney pushed the man away from the hour for a time one by one, he threw a bomb that Alayah was being "fake,quot; and knew how to turn things on for cameras. While this completely "blind,quot; Alayah, left Peter feeling conflicted.

"There is something in my mind that I still can't keep going." The Bachelor shared with the group after talking with Sydney.

"There were some concerns that some people might not be real with me … and I saw firsthand what happened last season. And my biggest fear in this is possibly going blind, and I hate feeling that I could possibly be fooled. at this time ".