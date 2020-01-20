Peter Weber cries while regrets sending a lady home

A B C

"The Bachelor"Season 24 returned on Monday, January 20, offering more than Peter WeberThe journey of love The episode saw Hannah Ann and Kelsey trying to bury the ax behind Champagne's door in the previous episode, but things went further south.

The new episode began with an individual appointment between Peter and Victoria P. The two showed great chemistry while they were going to buy boots. The two continued their fun date dancing online in one of Peter's favorite bars. Then they had a real sincere conversation during dinner during which she talked about her upbringing and that of her sister due to her father's death and her mother's drug addiction.

She got excited and started crying, which led Peter to cry too. In the end, Victoria got a rose.

Meanwhile, in the mansion, Kelsey and Hannah Ann tried to clean the air. Kelsey insisted that he did not accuse Hannah Ann of "intimidating her," although she did say some "nasty words." He apologized to Hannah Ann for that.

Later, Alayah, who was a little drunk, told everyone that she also has a wild side even though she always shows herself well, because she is a queen of the contest. Sydney, however, thought Alayah was super fake. The two later were included in a group date with Kiarra, Sarah, Tammy, Kelley, Shiann and Savannah.

"Bachelor in Paradise"alum Demi burnett He made an appearance in the episode when he woke everyone up the next day with a megaphone. Host Chris Harrison Y Fred Willard They were also present to make the game by game. They had a pillow fight and Alayah came out as the winner, much to Sydney's annoyance.

Alayah and Peter then spent time alone and she showed him the scratches he suffered in the previous game. Meanwhile, Sydney decided to confront Alayah, asking him some rather strange questions while asking if he worked.

Sydney did not stop while still talking badly about Alayah during his face-to-face time with Peter. She told him that she was different from other girls, and added that Alayah was not genuine and had two faces. Alayah cried and tried to convince Peter that she was genuine, although Peter finally gave the group date to Sydney.

The next day, Peter chose to have private conversations with some girls instead of organizing a fun pool party. Peter spoke with Sydney, Kelsey and Lexi, who told Pete: "Well, Alayah knows how to turn it on for the cameras, but you must make your own decision." Alayah's false speculations aside, Peter enjoyed time with Madison. They even kissed.

Later, Victoria P. spilled some tea on Alayah, as they were in the Miss USA pageant at the same time. Victoria told Peter that Alayah asked him not to tell the producers that they knew about the contest. He added that Alayah expected some opportunities after "The Bachelor," even if he didn't win. When confronted about it, Alayah told Peter that he asked Victoria to keep that secret for fear they would be disqualified. Peter didn't buy it and left her crying.

At the rose ceremony, Peter gave the roses to Kelsey, Hannah Ann, Natasha, Lexi, Madison, Shiann, Victoria P, Victoria F, Kelley, Sydney, Kiarra, Tammy, Savannah and Deandra. Two roses left and Peter pulled Chris Harrison to speak. He considered giving one of the roses to Alayah, but he feared it was not a right decision.

Finally, Peter let Chris take a rose and gave the final rose to Mykenna. That meant that Alayah, Sarah, Alexa and Jasmine were eliminated. Peter cried in a confessional, saying he was sorry he sent Alayah home.