Pete Davidson leaves for the first time since the separation of Kaia Gerber

Cozy vibes
Pete Davidson He was seen leaving New York City for the first time since he resigned with the model Kaia Gerber. the Saturday night live The star was photographed on Monday looking more welcoming and comfortable than ever, as he was seen wearing gray sweatpants and a matching hoodie.
However, he didn't wear any outfit. Davidson seemed to be wearing pieces from the Adidas Originals collection by Alexander Wang. He also kept things more casual by wearing his baggy shoes.
While the 26-year-old actor was seen dating, it seemed he was looking for an incognito look.
Earlier this year, a source told E! The news that Pete was focusing on his well-being and wanted to "take a break to work on his mental health." Because of his decision, he and the 18-year-old model suspended their romance. And it seems that things have vanished completely between the two since then.
"It became very clear that I had to go and do this and could not wait any longer," the source explained. "This is the second time he seeks treatment, his first being in 2016."
Last week, Kaia was first seen since her separation. He kept things discreet, while putting on a large leather jacket that combined with black pants and large sunglasses.
She was seen in New York City on January 15 and met with her mother, Cindy Crawford. Before, the 18-year-old spent time in Hollywood, Florida, for a modeling job with Louis Vuitton.
News of the recent departures of Kaia and Pete arrive only a few weeks after Gerber's parents, Cindy and Gerber randeHe apparently got involved in the relationship. At that time, which took place during the holidays, the famous family was seen having an intense conversation outside the model's apartment.
"Cindy and Rande wanted to be there for Kaia and support her. They are very involved and loving parents and would do anything for her," a separate source shared. "They intervened to try to guide her and help Pete in a difficult time."
The source added: "They tried to intervene and offer what they could. It has been annoying for Kaia and for them to see her daughter deal with something so serious."
It is clear that the former couple is beginning to leave their relationship.