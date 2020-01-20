Pete Davidson leaves for the first time since the separation of Kaia Gerber

Cozy vibes

Pete Davidson He was seen leaving New York City for the first time since he resigned with the model Kaia Gerber. the Saturday night live The star was photographed on Monday looking more welcoming and comfortable than ever, as he was seen wearing gray sweatpants and a matching hoodie.

However, he didn't wear any outfit. Davidson seemed to be wearing pieces from the Adidas Originals collection by Alexander Wang. He also kept things more casual by wearing his baggy shoes.

While the 26-year-old actor was seen dating, it seemed he was looking for an incognito look.

Earlier this year, a source told E! The news that Pete was focusing on his well-being and wanted to "take a break to work on his mental health." Because of his decision, he and the 18-year-old model suspended their romance. And it seems that things have vanished completely between the two since then.