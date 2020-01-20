Pep Guardiola says England is hurting its own Euro 2020 chances with match programming | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe570dbf3b7e605213b2e42022daae5dd12% %MINIFYHTMLe570dbf3b7e605213b2e42022daae5dd13%

"I'm not really surprised. I'm very sorry for (Rashford and Kane). With this amount of games it will happen and then the administration can't complain," Guardiola says.





Manchester City chief says Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane's injuries are the result of England's tight schedule of matches

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that England is hurting its own chances of success in the 2020 Euro Cup due to the number of games on the English calendar.

Tottenham head coach José Mourinho has raised the possibility that England's first-choice striker Harry Kane can be out until next season and miss Euro 2020 after a tendon was broken in the tendon de la corva on New Year's Day.

Meanwhile, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford suffered a double back stress fracture, discarding him for at least six weeks.

Guardiola says he feels a lot of sympathy for the players who continue to give everything they have when they are asked to play every few days, instead of blaming those responsible for making decisions at the top of English football that, according to him, are hurting inadvertently to the national team.

Harry Kane grabs the hamstrings after suffering an injury in Southampton

When asked if England was hurting itself with the organization of the soccer calendar, Guardiola replied: "Yes, it's a big blow to Gareth (Southgate) and the national team. Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are amazing and important players for they,quot;.

"I think the England team (has many options) not only these two, but I hope there is no other (to recover an injury) and can recover."

"There are still many months before the European Championship, although it has happened.

"The amount of play there is incredible. Now because (of Rashford and Kane) they are realizing, but looking back, they may not understand how many injuries we suffer from Newcastle or this season."

Professor Arun Ranganathan, a spine surgeon, had predicted a three-month layoff for Marcus Rashford with a double-back stress fracture.

"For all teams, it is normal that, when you have so many games, sooner or later it will break. I am not really surprised. I am very sorry for them and even for my players."

"With this amount of games it will happen and then the administration people will not be able to complain."

"It is too much to wait, of course. They will arrive at the Euros with their national teams, will do their best and then no more than 20 days (rest) because the business, the show must continue."

"It's not sustainable. Next season, or next, or next, I don't know when, players will fall. It's too much. All coaches can complain but they don't care."

"Players do their best, all clubs are under such pressure to win, win the title or qualify for the Champions League."

"We are being pushed, at some point the body will say & # 39; enough, enough & # 39;".