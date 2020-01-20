Paul Walker's car collection sells more than $ 2.3 million at auction

%MINIFYHTML50b31aca294386a2fee88e93f4aa14bb12% %MINIFYHTML50b31aca294386a2fee88e93f4aa14bb13%

The deceased actor's personal collection, which includes 21 cars, trucks and motorcycles, reached the auction block as part of a Barrett-Jackson sale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Paul walkerThe personal car collection has reached the auction block. A part of a Barrett-Jackson tender event in Scottsdale, Arizona, a total of twenty-one vehicles owned by the deceased "Fast and Furious"The star of the franchise has sold for more than $ 2.3 million.

The auction itself was held from Wednesday, January 15 to Saturday, January 18. The biggest sales came from a 1995 Alpine White BMW M3 Lightweight, which raised $ 385,000, the last day. It was one of the five white editions of BMW M3 Lightweight that were sold, and the others contributed between $ 220,000 and $ 258,500.

Other vehicles that made a lot of money in the auction included a 2009 Nissan 370Z, which appeared in 2011 "fast Five"as well as a 1989 Nissan Skyline R32. Both were sold on Thursday, January 16 for $ 105,600 and $ 100,100 respectively.

Prior to the auction, Barrett-Jackson president and CEO Craig Jackson compared Walker with "Steve McQueen, who lived his passion for racing in all aspects of his life. "He added that the actor, who died at the age of 40 in a car accident in 2013," has inspired entire generations of car lovers. "

"We work closely with a close friend of Paul who helped take care of Paul's collection after his death; he was responsible for consigning and preparing the vehicles for auction. Paul's daughter, Meadow, kept some vehicles with which he had a connection. "

Speaking of Walker's BMW M3 collection, Jackson said: "Paul was a heart runner." He explained: "We are told that Paul spent countless hours on the track honing his career skills. The question of whether he intended to build a racing team is something we will never know. When Paul bought the five BMW M3 Lightweights, he imagined them as your own investment vehicle. "

All proceeds from the auction will go to a trust for Walker's daughter, Meadow Rain. The 21-year-old currently manages the Paul Walker Foundation and, in December 2019, launched a campaign to build a school for disadvantaged children. She explained, at that time, that her association with Pencils of Promise is made in memory of her father.