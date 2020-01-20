Paris Hilton says he has been "playing a character,quot; throughout his career, and that is about to change

More than fifteen years ago, Paris Hilton made a name for herself in the reality show. Simple life with then best friend Nicole Richie, and her slogan "That’s Hot,quot; immediately left her mark on pop culture. Hilton was absolutely a pioneer in the early days of reality shows and the Internet, as she was the first to build a business and a "be famous for nothing,quot; brand. But now, he says fans don't really know anything about her. not at all because she has been "playing a character,quot; all the time.

"I knew what I was doing, but the whole world didn't know it, so it was a bit frustrating for me to be perceived that way because it's not what I am," Hilton said. Persons magazine of his time in Simple life. "But it was such an amazing and entertaining show that I would consider it an entertainment."

Hilton explained that at that time the "bad,quot; jokes at his expense were hurtful, but he has grown as a person since then. Even so, it was frustrating to be judged, and for people to have false ideas about her, based on a character she invented.

The heiress recognizes that she built a great brand out of that character, so she doesn't really regret it. Although people see her as a "hollow blonde head," she says she loves to prove that people are wrong. And, when people know her in real life, they are very surprised.

Fans will have the opportunity to see the real Paris Hilton in the new YouTube documentary This is Paris, and the 38-year-old woman is happy that people see her talk about things she has never discussed before and who she really is.

Hilton explained that she discovered a lot of herself while making the movie, and discovered that it was a "therapeutic experience." Instead of phrases, perfumes and his career as a DJ, Hilton says he talked about difficult subjects. Although it was an "incredible,quot; experience, Hilton says it was still scary and he was "going crazy."

Hilton says her former character was more than she was before her brand began, and now she wants to prove that "she is the real boss."

Hilton gave full control of the film to director Alexandra Dean, who at first was not completely convinced of the idea of ​​a Hilton documentary. Dean says he eventually "made 180," and compared Hilton's story with Hedy Lamarr, the Hollywood star of the 1940s who was a great inventor behind the scenes, and she ended up laying the groundwork for Bluetooth technology.

This is Paris It will premiere on YouTube in May.



