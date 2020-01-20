Paris 2020 game: Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer in basketball paradise with his high-flying team | NBA News

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said he feels he is in the "basketball heaven,quot; with his team before his confrontation in Paris with the Charlotte Hornets.

The Bucks (38-6) are the fugitive leaders in the Eastern Conference and have firm control over the No. 1 seed that enters the second half of the regular season. His superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is on his way to successfully defending the Most Valuable Player award he won for the first time last season.

Speaking to British basketball journalist Mark Woods, Budenholzer admitted that he could not be happier with his team before his trip to Europe.

"I tell people that it is the paradise of basketball," he said. "Simply a great team with a great player in Giannis. Everyone around them plays very well and they play together. It is an exciting team, one that protects and defends. I feel incredibly lucky."

Budenholzer, who trained the Atlanta Hawks when they faced the Brooklyn Nets at the O2 Arena in London in January 2014, is excited to return to Europe and believes the experience will be beneficial for his players.

















"It's exciting to return to Europe, to Paris, and hopefully show them a good basketball," he said.

"It's great: the more time our players spend together, even in a new environment (where they can) learn a little about the culture in Paris and France. (They can) do things that are a little different and get out of their comfort zone. Players always grow and learn from that. We are excited to do so. "

Woods, who conducted his interview with Budenholzer on a recent trip to the United States, spent time with the Bucks and joined Sky Sports Heatcheck to give his own impressions of the team.

"What (the Bucks) like in their locker room is the consistency they have night after night," he said. "The point of support is Giannis, he is having another MVP season. The execution they have is very similar game after game. They extend the floor offensively and triple is their option No. 1: Giannis can enter and be the disruptor or kick the ball out. They don't change much. "

















Will the shape of the regular Milwaukee season translate into the playoffs?

"They are quietly safe," said Woods. "They were built for the regular season, but the postseason is much more specific. When the three points shoot well, they are a match for each team. All their six losses this season have come when their opponent has thrown a better three-percentage points. that they.

"When you get to the playoffs, coaches are much more focused on taking off your strengths and maximizing your weaknesses. Then it becomes much harder. We've seen that with the Houston Rockets in the playoffs in recent years, winning big in the season. regular, reach the postseason and not be able to overcome the line.

"The challenge for the Bucks is, & # 39; do you have other options in your locker for when we arrive in May and June? & # 39;"

















Woods also revealed that Bucks players are excited about their trip to Europe.

"The players are very excited to come, he said." Giannis and his brother Thanasis were telling me about the number of ticket requests they have received from Greece.

"For the coaches, it's more complicated, but (the game) is a showcase for the league and they understand the great opportunity for some players to come back and see friends and family they usually see once a year."

"Enjoy the trip, it's a great night in Paris and we are all eager to do it."

