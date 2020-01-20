Oscar 2020 – How to see all the nominees for the best films before the ceremony

The 2020 Oscars are less than three weeks away, and that gives fans enough time to see all the Best Film nominees. For fans wishing to watch one or all of the nine films before celebrities on the film industry list meet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, here are the details on where to look

Ford V Ferrari

Based on a true story, this film stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale as car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles, while building a Ford race car to compete with rival Enzo Ferrari in the 24 hours of Le Mans in 1966. In addition to his Best Film nomination, Ford V Ferrari He also received nominations for film editing, sound editing and sound mixing.

Ford V Ferrari It's still in theaters, but it can also be booked on Amazon Prime Video and will be available for viewing on January 28.

the Irish

After playing in theaters for a couple of weeks, so you might be eligible for Oscar nominations, Martin Scorsese & # 39; s the Irish hit Netflix in November. It is still available for streaming on that site, but keep in mind that it has a runtime of 209 minutes, so plan accordingly.

the Irish He also received nominations for Best Director (Scorsese), Best Supporting Actor (Al Pacino), Best Supporting Actor (Joe Pesci), Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design, Film Editing and Visual Effects.

Jojo Rabbit

Scarlett Johansson won one of her two nominations this year for her role in Jojo Rabbit. This World War II drama not only earned a nomination for Best Film and Best Supporting Actress for Johansson, but also received nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Production Design and Movie Editing.

Jojo Rabbit It's still in theaters, but fans can place pre-orders on Amazon Prime. The movie will be available on the broadcast site on February 4.

jester

At this point, it seems that Joaquin Phoenix is ​​a shoe in the main actor category after his victories at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards. But, even if the trophy is not taken home, the chances are jester He will win something, since he won 11 Oscar nominations.

In addition to Best Movie and Best Actor for Phoenix, jester He was also nominated for Best Director (Todd Phillips), Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyle, Original Sheet Music, Movie Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

Fans can see jester Right now on Amazon Prime Video.

Little woman

Greta Gerwig may have been rejected by the Academy in the category of best director, but Little woman He received nominations for best film, best actress (Saoirse Ronan), best supporting actress (Florence Pugh), best adapted screenplay, costume design and original score.

Little woman It's currently in theaters, or you can preorder it on Amazon Prime Video. It should be available for transmission in the spring.

Marriage history

Not only Marriage history He earned a Best Film nomination, but three of his stars received nominations in the acting categories. Adam Driver is nominated for Best Actor, Scarlett Johansson for Best Actress and Laura Dern for Best Supporting Actress.

This film also received nominations for best original screenplay and original score. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

1917

This World War I drama directed by Sam Mendes has already won the Golden Globe for Best Film – Drama, and the Oscars could end up being an even bigger night. In addition to Best Movie, 1917 He received nominations for Best Director (Mendes), Best Original Screenplay, Photography, Makeup and Hairdressing, Production Design, Original Score, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects.

Fans can see 1917 in theaters, or you can book the movie on Amazon Prime Video to watch it later this year.

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

This film gave Quentin Tarantino his first Oscar nomination for Best Film, and also earned nominations for stars Brad Pitt (Supporting Actor) and Leonardo DiCaprio (Main Actor). Once upon a time … in Hollywood He received 11 nominations in general, including Best Director (Tarantino), Best Original Screenplay, Photography, Costume Design, Production Design, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

It is currently available on Amazon Prime Video.

Parasite

This nightly success has received a deserved attention during the awards season. Written and directed by Bong Joon-ho, this South Korean black comedy received a Best Film nomination, plus nominations for Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Original Screenplay, Best International Film, Production Design and Movie Editing.

Parasite It's in theaters now, or fans can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Most of the movies on this list that are available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video are also available on iTunes, Vudu and Google Play. the 92nd Annual Academy Awards It will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, February 9.



