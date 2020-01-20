Oriol Romeu: Southampton remains in midfield position amid Celta Vigo's interest | Soccer news





Oriol Romeu seems to remain in Southampton

Southampton stands firm in its desire to keep Oriol Romeu amid reports that the midfielder is closing in a move to Celta Vigo.

The media in Spain have claimed that the former Chelsea player is heading to La Liga in an agreement of £ 8.5 million, but Sky sports news He has been informed that this is not the case.

Man Utd vs Lobos Live

Southampton told the Spanish club that Romeu was not available at the beginning of the January window and that is still the case when the window is heading towards the last 10 days.

The 28-year-old, who joined Chelsea's Saints for 5 million pounds in 2015, has been a regular on the Southampton team this season, but most of his recent appearances have left the bench.

However, he remains a key member of the Southampton team, especially in a midfield that doesn't have a lot of senior depth.

Romeu has made more than 150 appearances in all competitions for Ralph Hasenhuttl's team, scoring five goals, with 22 of those starts this season.

2:56 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Wolves' 3-2 victory at Southampton in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Wolves' 3-2 victory at Southampton in the Premier League

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.