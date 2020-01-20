Oprah Winfrey: "Russell Simmons tried to pressure me to abandon the document of sexual assault!"

After much speculation about why Oprah Winfrey retired from Russell Simmons' next sexual assault documentary, Oprah has admitted that Simmons tried to push her to leave.

"He approached several times and tried to pressure me," Oprah told the New York Times.

The next documentary will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and remains untitled, but was scheduled to air on Apple TV + before Oprah backed off.

Close friend and frequent contributor, Ava DuVernay, also confirmed that Oprah faced immense pressure from Simmons.

"She has Simmons on one side pressing her, and then she has a movie on the other side that she doesn't agree with. Then, if she walks away from the movie, it seems like she's giving in to Simmons, and if she keeps the movie, then he puts his name on something he feels he doesn't hit the mark. "

But Oprah says Simmons insisted that an accuser, in particular, Drew Dixon, lied about their interactions.

"I told him directly in a phone call that I would not be pressured into or out, supporting this movie," he said. "I'm just going to do what I think is right."