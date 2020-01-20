Oprah Winfrey: "Russell Simmons tried to pressure me to abandon the document of sexual assault!"

After much speculation about why Oprah Winfrey retired from Russell Simmons' next sexual assault documentary, Oprah has admitted that Simmons tried to push her to leave.

"He approached several times and tried to pressure me," Oprah told the New York Times.

The next documentary will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and remains untitled, but was scheduled to air on Apple TV + before Oprah backed off.

