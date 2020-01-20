Nolan Arenado feels & # 39; disrespected & # 39; by Rockies

It seems that all is not well in Colorado.

Hours after Rockies general manager Jeff Birdich said he won't trade third baseman Nolan Arenado, five-time All-Star said he feels "disrespected,quot; by the organization.

"I really don't care what they say," Arenado told The Denver Post. "I just know that I feel disrespected there."

The source of Arenado's discontent is unclear, but he told MLB.com that it is not the surprising commercial rumors that emerged during the winter meetings, nor apparently Birdich's cancellation on Monday.

"There is a lot of disrespect from people that I don't want to be a part of," he said in a text message.

It is a relatively rapid aggression of the relationship; Arenado signed an eight-year, $ 260 million contract extension with the Rockies in February 2019. However, in September, he told The Athletic that the state of the organization "feels like a reconstruction."

Upon entering his 29-year season, seven-time Gold Glove and five-time Silver Slugger winner seems to miss the postseason for the second consecutive year in a competitive NL West.

That is, if the season ends in Colorado, the Rockies are still open to a mid-season exchange, depending on how the season unfolds.