NFL Draft order 2020: updated list of selections for each team after the Packers and Titans retire

Welcome to the Draft 2020 NFL, Titans and Packers order. Losers of the conference championship weekend in the NFL playoffs are officially in place, locked in Pick Nos. 29 and 30.

Tennessee fell to the 29th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft as soon as it lost to Kansas City on Sunday. The Titans, who finished the regular season with a 9-7 record and barely got the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs, had the worst record among the teams that are still alive in the conference championship round. Green Bay took the general team number 30 with its defeat in San Francisco.

MOCK DRAFT 2020:

The Titans find another WR; Packers go defense

The first 20 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, of course, were set at the end of the regular season. The Redskins obtained the general selection number 2 behind the Bengals, who secured the first selection in Week 16. The Selections No. 21-24 were established at the conclusion of the wild card playoffs, when the Eagles, Bills, Patriots and Saints cemented their positions Based on the results of the divisional round, the Vikings obtained the No. 25 selection, while the Seahawks and the Ravens obtained No. 27 and No. 28, respectively.

As usual, the Super Bowl loser will get the 31st pick in the draft, and the winner will win No. 32.

Below is the official NFL Draft request for the first 30 selections in 2020, which now includes the teams that lost in the championship round of the playoff conference.

Draft Order of the NFL 2020

Pick No. Equipment Record one) Cincinnati Bengals 2-14 two) Washington Redskins 3-13 3) Detroit Lions 3-12-1 4) New York Giants 4-12 5) Miami Dolphins 5-11 6) Los Angeles Chargers 5-11 7) Carolina Panthers 5-11 8) Arizona Cardinals 5-10-1 9) Jacksonville Jaguars 6-10 10) Cleveland Browns 6-10 eleven) New York Jets 7-9 12) Oakland Raiders 7-9 13) Indianapolis Colts 7-9 14) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-9 fifteen. Denver Broncos 7-9 sixteen. Atlanta Falcons 7-9 17) Dallas Cowboys 8-8 18) Miami Dolphins (via 8-8 Steelers) 19) Oakland Raiders (through 8-8 bears) twenty) Jacksonville Jaguars (via 9-7 Rams) twenty-one) Philadelphia Eagles 9-7 22) Buffalo Bills 10-6 2. 3) New England Patriots 12-4 24) New Orleans Saints 13-3 25) Minnesota Vikings 10-6 26) Miami Dolphins (through 10-6 Texans) 27) Seattle Seahawks 11-5 28) Baltimore crows 14-2 29) Tennessee Titans 9-7 30) Green Bay Packers 13-3

(The teams classified in the Pick Nos. 31-32 are in the Super Bowl).

In the last simulated draft of the NFL Sporting News for 2020, the Bengals land LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 general pick.

"Offensive coach Zac Taylor needs a franchise passer with Andy Dalton disappearing and Ryan Finley doesn't show much," writes SN Vinnie Iyer. "Burrow has enjoyed a meteoric rise as the fugitive winner of the Heisman Trophy and the best prospect of QB in this class. With 6-3, 215 pounds, he combines his mental and physical endurance in his pocket with a strong arm and precise delivery ".

In No. 2 overall, the Redskins, now led by a new defensive-minded coach at Ron Rivera, take the opportunity to land the Ohio State runner Chase Young.

Because Washington stays with Dwayne Haskins and passes a QB, and because the other teams in front of Miami will probably also not go to a QB, the Dolphins in No. 5 in general should choose the remaining QBs, probably Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert of Oregon. We have them going with Tua, with Herbert falling before the Chargers.