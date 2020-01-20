Netflix shows interest in working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid the real drama

WENN / Avalon

Prince Harry and Meghan markle You can go to Netflix anytime soon. The director of content of the transmission platform, Ted Sarandos, revealed during the Press Association in Los Angeles over the weekend that he was interested in doing a project with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after his family's departure real.

"Who wouldn't be interested? Yes, of course," Sarandos said when asked about the possibility of collaborating with Markle and Harry in the future.

Before this, Harry joked the director and actor Jon Favreau to "The Lion King"premiere in London". If anyone needs any additional voiceover work … ", he was heard saying on the camera. Meghan intervened," That's really the reason we are here: it's the tone! "

This comes after Harry insinuated that he was actually reluctant to abandon his title and still wanted to continue serving the Queen. "Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what he may have heard, or perhaps read, in recent weeks," he began to say at the Sentebale charity in London on Sunday, January 19.

"So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share, not as a prince or a duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have seen grow in the last 35 years, but now with a more perspective clear, "he added in his speech.

Harry continued to suggest that he and Meghan did not really intend to get away from real life together, but only wanted to eliminate the part of public funding. "Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the community and my military associations, but without public funds. Unfortunately, that was not possible," he explained.

Queen Elizabeth II announced that Harry and Meghan will stop using their "royal highness" titles, and will be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as part of the official agreement that will take effect in the "spring of 2020 ". ".

Harry and Meghan, who share their son Archie together, made headlines after announcing on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 their intention to "step back" as members of high-ranking royalty, while trying to "become independent financially "after streamlining its role within the institution. They then launched their new sussexroyal.com website, describing their plans for the future, which include dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America.