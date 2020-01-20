Nepal Avalanche: Heavy snow hinders the search for missing hikers | Nepal News

Special army and government rescue personnel have intensified their search for four South Korean hikers and their three Nepalese guides who disappeared after an avalanche that swept a popular hiking trail in the mountains of Nepal.

All other hikers who were in the area where the avalanche swept the hiking trail of Mount Annapurna about 150 kilometers (90 miles) northwest of the capital, Kathmandu, have been rescued and moved to safer areas on Friday, he said. the official of the Department of Tourism, Mira Acharya.

The avalanche hit part of the hiking trail of the Annapurna mountain circuit after heavy snowfall earlier this week.

By Friday, the snow was up to the neck and there were several avalanches, said a veteran climber who was rescued by helicopter.

"We had crossed the area just three hours before the great avalanche hit the area, which has some rest stops and accommodations," Phurba Ongel Sherpa told The Associated Press news agency on Monday.

On the way back, he said he saw the area from the helicopter where the avalanche had hit and was covered with snow.

"There is no way anyone buried in that pile could have survived," said Sherpa, who conquered Mount Everest nine times.

More avalanches, heavy snowfall and poor visibility hindered the search on Sunday, authorities said.

Relatives of the missing Koreans arrived in Kathmandu along with several officials sent by Seoul to help with emergency rescue efforts, Ang Dorjee Sherpa of the Alpine Federation of Korea told Sunday at the AFP news agency.

The missing group was near Annapurna base camp, about 3,230 meters (10,600 feet) above sea level when the avalanche occurred.

In this photo taken on Saturday, hikers are rescued by helicopter a day after the avalanche hit the path of Mount Annapurna (Phurba Ongel Sherpa / AP)

Helicopters and Drones

Rescuers worked with Korean officials to deploy drones in the search on Monday, said Dilip Gurung, of the tourism management committee in Chhomrong, which is on the hiking trail.

"It is difficult for people to go. We will try to fly drones to help find something," Gurung said.

On Saturday, four rescue helicopters evacuated 200 people, including 140 foreign hikers, stranded around Annapurna and other nearby mountains after the incident, police officers said.

Tek Gurung, a guest house owner who helps in the search operation, said that more than two meters of snow (6.6 feet) had fallen on the trekking trails and that it was "extremely difficult,quot; to search for the snow-covered area to foot.

Six of the disappeared were part of the same expedition, while a Nepalese goalkeeper escorted a different group.

The four foreigners, two men and two women, were part of a team of 11 members of South Korean citizens. Others have descended safely.

Education officials in Seoul said they were part of a team of volunteer teachers working with children in Nepal.

Mount Annapurna is the tenth highest mountain in the world with 8,091 meters (26,545 feet). Its base camp is known for its spectacular beauty and thousands of hikers go there every year.

The incident occurs when the annual trekking season in Nepal, home to eight of the 14 highest mountains in the world, including Mount Everest, is coming to an end.