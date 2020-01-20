NeNe Leakes shares a video on his YouTube channel to recap a "hairy situation,quot; of RHOA

NeNe Leakes shared a new video on his YouTube channel to address the most recent episode of RHOA. Look below what I had to say about the rather tense situation that is happening.

‘My NEW video is now available, and it's just my opinion, so go see it. Subscribe to my YouTube channel to stay informed first, "NeNe wrote in his IG post.

A YouTube subscriber commented: "I guess this is the reason why Porsha didn't answer Andy's question about Dennis in the last episode. I agree that I won't tell anyone about his man."

Someone else said: ‘Kenya had called herself throwing,quot; Fun Shade "to Tanya on the bus in Toronto. Then I was coming to look for Tanya because I already had cookie tea. And then I was being messy to mention it, but without telling Tanya that I had stone tea in her man. And Kandi said he didn't mention it because he found out off camera. They plan their movements off camera and then execute them on camera, and then she says there is NO alliance. And they can call each other, but they don't like anyone else to call them. Please tell me you will have a plot against them next season !!! "

One commenter posted this: ‘If Kenya is not worried about the wig exposure, why will it come for Tanya? It makes no sense, but SCREAM I NEED A STORY! Why do Kenya fans minimize the wig but are ready to drag Tanya? Great review of a boring episode. "

A follower wrote: ‘I agree that Kenya started this disaster and Tanya was not malicious, and then Kenya says that the girl was more beautiful and more mean than Tanya, so she was gloomy and very little called. I missed you in tonight's episode. "

Someone else told the RHOA star: ‘Nene, I agree with you not to say what my friend's man is doing or has done. It is not my business first. Second, the fool will deny it anyway. Third, I could lie and say I tried to shout at him; in what happened before when I was younger. "

Earlier today, it was reported that NeNe fans are scared because lately not enough has appeared in the RHOA series.



