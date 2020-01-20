NeNe Leakes fans are going crazy because they don't appear enough in RHOA

NeNe Leakes is announcing a new makeup palette and the photos he shared on his social media account have fans who say he looks amazing. Check out his post below:

AD #AD The new mini palettes of @juviasplace make your girl look fabulous, hun tea! My favorite is the nude palette. A perfect combination of colors for a casual or glamorous look. Have you bought any of these pallets? What is your favorite? Get yours at juviasplace.com using the code "NeNe,quot; to save 10% #juviasplace #juviasplacepartner #juviasplaceminipalettes, "NeNe wrote in his post.

Someone said: "Warriors, tribes and festivals palettes … I love them all, they will order mini palettes soon."

Another follower published this: ‘The quality of Juvias Place is equal to or better than Natasha Denona, I promise. Go to @sephora and compare the two. A true connoisseur of makeup can say it, "and someone else said:" They are treating you as if you were a friend of the program. We have seen Marlo more. "

One commenter said: ‘This is such a beautiful photo. We are missing you in this episode !!! Fortunately, you have YouTube, "and someone else posted this:" I hope they exclude you, don't make you think about leaving, and they should push you to stay for a long time. "

Someone else posted: ‘Another follower wrote:‘ What the hell is going on with RHOA? Where were you tonight?

Another fan said: "Ah, what's going on @bravotv where Nene @ … some of us watch this show for her … these games are over."

Another follower said: "Don't let @thekenyamoore get you out of character … you're better than that #teamnene."

Recently, it was reported that NeNe is reconsidering its role in RHOA in the middle of the 12th season, Up News Info revealed.

It seems that according to some sources, NeNe is considering a game after the current season, and may not return.



