NeNe Leakes & # 39; Seriously contemplate & # 39; the exit & # 39; RHOA & # 39; after the fight of Kenya Moore

However, an informant reveals that the 52-year-old television star of the popular reality show of Bravo has yet to decide completely "about anything, but is thinking differently than before."

NeNe leaks may or may not appear in the next season of "The true housewives of Atlanta"The personality of Bravo, 52, is supposedly reflecting on the idea of ​​leaving the popular reality TV show after having a big fight with his fellow star of" RHOA " Kenya Moore.

"Nene is seriously considering more than before if he is going to do another Housewives season," a source tells HollywoodLife.com. "The program is really a job for her now and she doesn't love him as she used to."

"He is in total work mode and is not sure if it is worth paying for fights with women he does not like to surround himself with, except for work purposes," the source continues. "She is grateful for what the program has done for her, but she is not sure how much stress is worth. Fighting like that is no longer something she wants to be a part of."

The informant, however, reveals that NeNe has yet to completely decide "about something yet, but is thinking differently than before."

In a previous interview with the site, NeNe seemed insecure when asked about his plan in the future. "I don't know … I really don't know that. I never really know what I'm doing until the end of the season and let's talk about it," he explained in December. He also added that "there are many things that are not fair" that fans "cannot see."

NeNe, however, denied that Kenya was the one who made her contemplate the decision. "No, [the return of Kenya] didn't frustrate me. I don't mind thinking of Kenya. I'm a pretty strong girl and, honestly, Kenya can't handle me," he explained.

Kenya and NeNe were involved in a heated discussion in the last episode of "RHOA" with the last accused of spitting on the first. "You're an idiot ** b *** h!" NeNe responded sharply to Kenya, who told him to "go back to jail."

The two had to be physically supported by others so they don't get physical during the fight. Before the video ended, the images saw NeNe apparently collecting saliva in his mouth and gesturing as if he were spitting in Kenya. "She needs to be spit on all the horrible things she has said and done! I all season, lying on me, saying that I am drugged and bipolar," she reacted to the video in a tweet. "In addition to that recent tweet he posted, so enjoy the moment! I DID the act, but I DID NOT LISTEN! I wish I had! I do not regret it."

This is the second time that NeNe addresses the issue. He previously said in one of his YouTube videos: "Have you ever spit in Kenya? No! Why did you go and tell those lies, it is again, to be malicious. And putting your hand on my face is simply a no. Should not do it and everything should be fair to each of us. "