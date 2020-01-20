Myanmar finds war crimes but no genocide in Rohingya repression | Myanmar News

A commission created to investigate the 2017 repression in Rakhine that led hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, mostly Muslims, to flee Myanmar, concluded that while some soldiers probably committed war crimes, there was no genocide.

The Independent Investigation Commission (ICOE) released the findings of its investigation, but not the full report, to the president of the country on Monday, a few days before the UN's highest court decides whether to impose urgent measures to stop the alleged genocide in progress in Myanmar.

ICOE admitted that some security personnel had used disproportionate force and committed war crimes and serious human rights violations, including the "murder of innocent villagers and the destruction of their homes."

But the crimes did not constitute genocide, the panel decided.

"There is not enough evidence to argue, let alone conclude, that the crimes committed were committed with the intention of destroying, totally or partially, a national, ethnic (sic), racial or religious group."

Rosario Manalo, a diplomat from the Philippines, was appointed to chair the four members of the ICOE (Nyunt Win / EPA)

The military operations of August 2017 forced some 740,000 Rohingya to flee across the border to refugee camps in Bangladesh.

& # 39; Whitewash & # 39;

Myanmar has always maintained repression by the armed forces, or Tatmadaw, was necessary to eradicate Rohingya rebels after a series of attacks killed a dozen members of security personnel.

But the refugees kept consistent accounts of widespread murder, rape, torture and fire with them and so far they have largely refused to return for fear of their safety.

"All indications point to what human rights experts and Rohingya themselves already know, that the government has no intention of bringing the perpetrators of mass rape and other genocidal crimes to justice," he said in a statement Akila Radhakrishnan, president of the Global Justice Center. .

"This Commission is just another internal attempt to divert responsibility and whiten the situation of the Rohingya."

The four members The commission included two international representatives and was led by Philippine diplomat Rosario Manalo.

There have been doubts about his work from the beginning.

The Burmese Rohingya organization in the United Kingdom (BROUK) described the investigation as "deeply flawed from the beginning," and noted concerns about its mandate and lack of independence.

The publication of their findings was a "shameless public relations exercise to divert attention from the ruling of the International Court of Justice at the end of this week," spokesman Tun Khin said in a statement.

"It is simply another attempt by the Myanmar authorities to sweep the Rohingya genocide under the carpet."

Myanmar, a Buddhist majority, has long regarded Rohingya as & # 39; Bengali & # 39; from Bangladesh even though their families have lived in the country for generations. Almost everyone has been denied citizenship since 1982, which has made them stateless, and they have also been denied freedom of movement and other basic rights.

The word & # 39; Rohingya & # 39; was not mentioned at the launch of ICOE.

The commission was established in June 2018 to investigate allegations of human rights abuses during the repression of 2017, but Manalo told the media that "they would not blame anyone, they would not point the finger."

A couple of months later, the spokesman for the president's office said the investigation had been established to respond to "false accusations made by UN agencies and other international communities."

The UN Research Mission on Myanmar, which has been denied entry to the country, concluded last year that the panel was not an "effective independent investigation mechanism."

ICJ failure due

Phil Robertson of Human Rights Watch, asking for the immediate publication of the full report.

"All of ICOE's research, including its methodology and operations, has been far from transparent," he said.

Myanmar's civil leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, last month went personally to The Hague to argue that his country was able to investigate any allegations of abuse.

He also warned that the case, filed against Myanmar by the West African nation Gambia on behalf of the Organization of the Islamic Conference, could rekindle the crisis.

If the court rules in favor of Gambia, it would be only the first step in a case that will probably take years.

Myanmar also faces other legal challenges about Rohingya, including an investigation by the International Criminal Court, a separate war crimes tribunal, and a lawsuit in Argentina that alleges Suu Kyi's complicity notably.

The commission's announcement said it would deliver its 461-page report to be used for investigations and possible prosecutions by Myanmar's civil and military authorities.